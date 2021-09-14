Official Portal of the Municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes

The Municipal Health Department will vaccinate against Covid-19, this Tuesday (14), the 14-year-old boys. The municipality continues to apply the second dose to those who are on time to receive the booster of the immunizing Pfizer. People who are going to take the vaccine should be aware that there has been a change in some immunization posts.
“We are suspending the application of the second dose of AstraZeneca and we expect the sending of doses from the State Department of Health to return with the calendar”, said Charbell Kury Undersecretary of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subvap).
Also, according to Charbell, the municipality is awaiting analysis by the Ministry of Health to return with the application of the second dose of CoronaVac. “The application of the second dose of Coronavac vaccine is suspended, due to the record of negative temperature variation in the SMS vaccine storage network, during the shift change this Monday morning. Tests performed showed that the doses were not frozen. The variation does not affect the viral and RNA vector technology vaccines (Astra and Pfizer), but due to the technology used in CoronaVac, Subpav chose to place the doses of this immunizing agent under observation and inform the State Government to carry out new tests before releasing the product”, explained the undersecretary.
Adolescents are vaccinated at all health centers from 9 am to 3 pm, through the password distribution system. To take the first dose of the vaccine, it is necessary to present a document with a photo, CPF, vaccination card and proof of residence. Adolescents who complete their birthdays this month can also get vaccinated.
ADOLESCENTS WITH DISABILITIES – Adolescents with disabilities aged between 12 and 17 years will be immunized exclusively at the Convention Center of the State University of Norte Fluminense (UENF). In the act of immunization, it is necessary to present a document that proves the disability, such as free public transport cards; documents evidencing assistance in rehabilitation centers or specialized units in the care of people with disabilities; official identity document indicating the disability; or any other document indicating that it is a person with a disability.
If there is no supporting document, vaccination will be possible based on the individual’s self-declaration. In this case, he must be informed about the crime of misrepresentation (art. 299 of the Penal Code).
SPECIFIC POINTS FOR 2ND DOSE – The Health Department also continues to apply, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, at specific posts, the 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those who took the 1st dose until July 12th. To be vaccinated, regardless of the immunizing agent, it is necessary to present a document with a photo, CPF and proof of the 1st dose.
TEENAGER REPUBLIC SCHEDULE
Tuesday (14): 14-year-old boys
2nd DOSE SCHEDULE:
2nd dose of Pfizer for those who took the 1st until 12 July
EXCLUSIVE VACCINATION STATIONS FOR TEENAGERS:
DRIVE-THRU GUARUS PLAZA SHOPPING
DRIVE-THRU OF THE FEDERALFLUMENSE INSTITUTE (IFF/CENTRO)
OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IN IPS NEIGHBORHOOD
FREDERICO SMALL MUNICIPAL SCHOOL IN URURAÍ
UBSF DOERS DE MACABOO
FAT WELL UBS
ESF STRAWBERRY
UPH MORRO DO COCO
UPH SANTO EDUARDO
PENHA UBS
UBSF SANTA CRUZ
UBSF ADVISOR JOSINO
UENF CONVENTION CENTER
UBSF LAGOA DE CIMA
UBS STUBS
MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (FORMER AABB)
THIRD AGE CLUB
IFF GUARUS
CAR CLUB
JARDIM CARIOCA OLYMPIC VILLAGE
SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES
SANTA TERESINHA PARISH (LIVESTOCK)
CHILD JESUS PARISH OF PRAGUE AND IMMACULATE CONCEPTION IN TRANSFER
VACCINATION STATIONS FOR 2nd DOSE PFIZER:
DRIVE-THRU GUARUS PLAZA SHOPPING
DRIVE-THRU OF THE INSTITUTO FEDERAL FLUMINENSE (IFF/CENTRO)
OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IN IPS NEIGHBORHOOD
JARDIM CARIOCA OLYMPIC VILLAGE
FAT WELL UBS
UBSF DOERS DE MACABOO
SANTO EDUARDO UBS
UBS SANTA MARIA
PONTA DA LAMA UBS
SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES
DRIVE-THRU UENF
MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (FORMER AABB)
THIRD AGE CLUB
IFF GUARUS
CLUBE FLUMINENSE AUTOMOBILE
UBSF SANTA CRUZ
ESF STRAWBERRY
UPH MORRO DO COCO
UBS ADVISOR JOSINO
UBSF LAGOA DE CIMA
SANTA TEREZINHA PARISH IN LIVESTOCK
VACCINATION STATIONS FOR ADOLESCENTS WITH DISABILITIES:
UENF CONVECTION CENTER