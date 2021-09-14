Official Portal of the Municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes

The Municipal Health Department will vaccinate against Covid-19, this Tuesday (14), the 14-year-old boys. The municipality continues to apply the second dose to those who are on time to receive the booster of the immunizing Pfizer. People who are going to take the vaccine should be aware that there has been a change in some immunization posts.

“We are suspending the application of the second dose of AstraZeneca and we expect the sending of doses from the State Department of Health to return with the calendar”, said Charbell Kury Undersecretary of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subvap).

Also, according to Charbell, the municipality is awaiting analysis by the Ministry of Health to return with the application of the second dose of CoronaVac. “The application of the second dose of Coronavac vaccine is suspended, due to the record of negative temperature variation in the SMS vaccine storage network, during the shift change this Monday morning. Tests performed showed that the doses were not frozen. The variation does not affect the viral and RNA vector technology vaccines (Astra and Pfizer), but due to the technology used in CoronaVac, Subpav chose to place the doses of this immunizing agent under observation and inform the State Government to carry out new tests before releasing the product”, explained the undersecretary.

Adolescents are vaccinated at all health centers from 9 am to 3 pm, through the password distribution system. To take the first dose of the vaccine, it is necessary to present a document with a photo, CPF, vaccination card and proof of residence. Adolescents who complete their birthdays this month can also get vaccinated.

ADOLESCENTS WITH DISABILITIES – Adolescents with disabilities aged between 12 and 17 years will be immunized exclusively at the Convention Center of the State University of Norte Fluminense (UENF). In the act of immunization, it is necessary to present a document that proves the disability, such as free public transport cards; documents evidencing assistance in rehabilitation centers or specialized units in the care of people with disabilities; official identity document indicating the disability; or any other document indicating that it is a person with a disability.

If there is no supporting document, vaccination will be possible based on the individual’s self-declaration. In this case, he must be informed about the crime of misrepresentation (art. 299 of the Penal Code).

SPECIFIC POINTS FOR 2ND DOSE – The Health Department also continues to apply, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, at specific posts, the 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those who took the 1st dose until July 12th. To be vaccinated, regardless of the immunizing agent, it is necessary to present a document with a photo, CPF and proof of the 1st dose.

TEENAGER REPUBLIC SCHEDULE

Tuesday (14): 14-year-old boys

2nd DOSE SCHEDULE:

2nd dose of Pfizer for those who took the 1st until 12 July

EXCLUSIVE VACCINATION STATIONS FOR TEENAGERS:

DRIVE-THRU GUARUS PLAZA SHOPPING

DRIVE-THRU OF THE FEDERALFLUMENSE INSTITUTE (IFF/CENTRO)

OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IN IPS NEIGHBORHOOD

FREDERICO SMALL MUNICIPAL SCHOOL IN URURAÍ

UBSF DOERS DE MACABOO

FAT WELL UBS

ESF STRAWBERRY

UPH MORRO DO COCO

UPH SANTO EDUARDO

PENHA UBS

UBSF SANTA CRUZ

UBSF ADVISOR JOSINO

UENF CONVENTION CENTER

UBSF LAGOA DE CIMA

UBS STUBS

MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (FORMER AABB)

THIRD AGE CLUB

IFF GUARUS

CAR CLUB

JARDIM CARIOCA OLYMPIC VILLAGE

SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES

SANTA TERESINHA PARISH (LIVESTOCK)

CHILD JESUS ​​PARISH OF PRAGUE AND IMMACULATE CONCEPTION IN TRANSFER

VACCINATION STATIONS FOR 2nd DOSE PFIZER:

DRIVE-THRU GUARUS PLAZA SHOPPING

DRIVE-THRU OF THE INSTITUTO FEDERAL FLUMINENSE (IFF/CENTRO)

OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IN IPS NEIGHBORHOOD

JARDIM CARIOCA OLYMPIC VILLAGE

FAT WELL UBS

UBSF DOERS DE MACABOO

SANTO EDUARDO UBS

UBS SANTA MARIA

PONTA DA LAMA UBS

SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES

DRIVE-THRU UENF

MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (FORMER AABB)

THIRD AGE CLUB

IFF GUARUS

CLUBE FLUMINENSE AUTOMOBILE

UBSF SANTA CRUZ

ESF STRAWBERRY

UPH MORRO DO COCO

UBS ADVISOR JOSINO

UBSF LAGOA DE CIMA

SANTA TEREZINHA PARISH IN LIVESTOCK

VACCINATION STATIONS FOR ADOLESCENTS WITH DISABILITIES:

UENF CONVECTION CENTER