‘Only Cristiano Ronaldo and no one else’

O PSG lives the expectation of seeing together, for the first time, the trio Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé on the field. The first appearance of the stars on the field at the same time could happen this Wednesday, in their debut in the Champions League, against Club Brugge.

Pauleta, one of the biggest idols in the club’s history, is eager to see the trident. He even recognizes that he would not be able to play for one of today’s stars. However, he believes he could have hit the net even more often if he played alongside the “supertrio”.

“I would definitely score more goals (if I played with Neymar, Mbappé and Messi), absolutely (laughs). It depends on the coach, if I wanted to retreat one of them, there would be room for me. Now, if the coach didn’t want to retreat, I would have to to be on the bench (laughs). These three nowadays, in the football world, no player would be able to enter these three positions with these three players. You have (Cristiano) Ronaldo, and I don’t think anyone else,” he told the ESPN.com.br.

“For example, I love Lewandowski, he’s a phenomenon, but I wouldn’t go into that trident. There are three players with different ages; Mbappé, who is young and will surely be the best in the world in the future, Neymar, who is a phenomenon, and Messi, that he is an extraterrestrial! Therefore, hardly anyone would enter these three positions,” he explained.

With 109 goals scored, Pauleta was the top scorer in PSG history before the club came under the control of billionaire Nasser Al-Khelaifi. After several stars were hired, he dropped to fourth position, behind only Cavani, Ibrahimovic and Mbappé.

“Until recently, I was the best scorer in the history of PSG and the national team, where I had Ronaldo, Figo, Rui Costa, Deco by my side. I was the reference striker and, because I have these players around me, it was normal for me to score more goals. In my time, PSG didn’t create so many scoring chances and I believe that in recent years the striker who plays for PSG has an obligation to score many goals because there are many chances,” he explained.

With the changes that have taken place in recent years, the French team has risen to the next level in football. Today, it is one of the biggest brands and manages to attract some of the top players in the world.

“Paris has always been a big club in France and Europe at certain times. Then PSG came out of Channel+, several companies bought Paris. I went through four or five presidents, something that is not common. The presidents were former president of Lille, another of Rennes, in France this custom has long been. For you in Brazil and Portugal it is unthinkable, because the president is a fan of the club. We knew that it had enormous potential to grow, independent of President Nasser with Qatar. The city of Paris has 10 million inhabitants, in Portugal it has 10 million. Since the arrival of people from Qatar, it has given a different dimension to the club,” he said.

PSG are eager to regain the hegemony lost to Lille last season and are aiming to win the Champions League for the first time.

“At this internal level, he has more obligation to win everything in France. At Champions, he has this huge ambition and has been preparing himself over the years and strengthening himself for that. It’s the main objective of the owners and the fans. When you hire these people. players, it’s another demonstration that PSG wants to win the Champions. It’s not having more pressure, but it’s reality. You can’t help but think, with a squad like that, that it’s possible and do everything to win. have names to win titles,” he said.