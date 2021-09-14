Open meeting on innovation will be held on Friday

Next Friday (09/17), Unimed Ponta Grossa, in partnership with Vale dos Trilhos, will promote the 1st Open Inova, an open meeting on innovation.

sharing – The event will be online, from 2 pm to 4 pm, and is intended to share good practices in the area of ​​healthcare focused on innovation and technology. In the program, Hugo Morales, co-founder and CMO of startup Laura, will address “Intelligent Care Lines”. Next, some internal cases of the medical cooperative will be presented.

internal experience – The idea of ​​holding an open innovation meeting arose from the internal experience that Unimed Ponta Grossa has been carrying out for a year, the Meeting Inova Unimed PG. Every Friday, for one hour, employees, directors, managers and innovation teams meet in a video call and participate in a conversation with an external guest, who shares innovation projects and ideas implemented in the company where they work. The meeting also has a space reserved for employees, who share experiences in the areas in which they work.

Performed – So far, 47 meetings have been held, with the participation of professionals from the health area, but also from technology, transport, public authorities, startups, logistics, Unimed System, cooperatives and education.

Visibility – The initiative gained local visibility and resulted in the invitation of Vale dos Trilhos, an innovation ecosystem of the Ponta Grossa city hall, for a partnership to promote the open event. According to Giovane Piques, Project consultant at Unimed Ponta Grossa and creator of the Encontro Inova, Open Inova can contribute to the dissemination of the culture of innovation outside the cooperative.

Solutions – “Increasingly, companies are looking for solutions and trends to improve services, products and remain competitive. Sharing with the community some alternatives and initiatives that exist on the market is a way of taking this knowledge to more people and, consequently, encouraging new ideas”.

Registrations – The 1st Open Inova is free and with limited places. Applications can be made via the link: https://bit.ly/2YAydhw (Unimed Ponta Grossa Press)