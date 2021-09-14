Orbital vs. Suborbital Flight: Understand the Differences of SpaceX’s Voyage to Bezos and Branson’s | Innovation

While previous voyages had a suborbital scale, the SpaceX mission, by billionaire Elon Musk, is expected to reach Earth orbit and circle the planet.

The goal is to accomplish the feat in the Inspiration4 mission, which could be the first fully civilian crew to orbit Earth.

In short, the difference between the types of flights is in the trajectory performed by the aircraft. This is explained by the astrophysicist from the FEI University Center, Cassio Barbosa, in a report from G1, in July.

“While in orbital flight the spacecraft can circle the Earth, that is, depart and return to the atmosphere from the same point, suborbital flight does not have the speed to complete this trajectory, so the spacecraft rises to a maximum point and then falls into free fall back to Earth,” stated Barbosa.

Understand the difference between orbital and suborbital flight

A suborbital flight is similar to throwing a basketball toward the hoop. The capsule that the crew is in reaches a maximum altitude and then returns to the ground on a similar trajectory.

In orbital flight, which will be carried out by SpaceX, the spacecraft reaches a much higher speed and manages to remain in Earth’s orbit for some time. The fall to the ground is slower and occurs during this trajectory around the planet.

SpaceX’s flight will require a much higher speed. Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic reached 3,700 km/h on their suborbital flights.

Musk’s company, in turn, aims to reach 27,358 km/h, according to Reuters. The goal is 22 times the speed of sound.

SpaceX’s flight needs to reach an altitude well above that achieved in the missions of the other two companies. Jeff Bezos’ journey crossed the Kármán Line, which is located 100 km above sea level – a limit agreed to define the beginning of space.

The mission with Richard Branson reached 89 km. Despite being below the Kármán Line, the flight exceeded 80 km, considered by NASA and the US Army as a space barrier.

Elon Musk’s company rocket has a target altitude of 575 kilometers, above the orbits of the International Space Station (ISS) and the Hubble Space Telescope.

Crew of the Inspiration4 mission in front of the Falcon 9 rocket

The four crew of Inspiration4 underwent training for several months, according to the AFP agency. This stage included the G-force experiment in a centrifuge – a giant arm that spins at high speed.

The group also performed parabolic flights to experience weightlessness for a few seconds and a high-altitude snow walk on Mount Rainier in the northwestern US.

During the mission, they will have their sleep, heart rate, blood and cognitive abilities examined.

Crew members will undergo pre-flight and post-flight testing as part of a study of the impact of the trip on their bodies. The objective is to accumulate data for other missions with civilian passengers.