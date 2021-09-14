Paolla Oliveira post photo, shows hidden tattoo and fans approve

Paolla Oliveira published, this Monday (13/9), a photo on Instagram only wearing a nightgown. The record caught the attention of fans because of the actress’ secret tattoo, the letter P, in the rib region.

In the comments, boyfriend Diogo Nogueira could not contain himself and wrote: “Owner of my lalaaiiiaaaaaa…”. Other netizens also praised the actress, responding with “wonderful”, “beautiful” and “perfect”.

Paolla Oliveira Paolla Oliveira and the photo that enchanted the webReproduction/Instagram Paolla Oliveira Paolla Oliveira was the champion of the Super Dance of the Famousreproduction paolla oliveira diogo nogueira Diogo’s tribute after the beloved’s victoryreproduction paolla oliveira and diogo nogueira The couple no longer hides the romance Diolla Love/Reproduction paolla oliveira instagram 1 Paolla Oliveira turned 39 in 2021Instagram/Reproduction 0

Paolla Oliveira is dating samba dancer Diogo Nogueira and, before the personal publication, posted a song by the singer with part of the composition in the caption: “Difficult times for those who dream of justice”. In July, before the couple came out publicly, the actress had already published a song by the samba dancer, Razão Pra Sonhar, on her Instagram feed.

The celebrities have been together for almost four months and Paolla Oliveira even got a song as a gift from Diogo Nogueira. The romance was taken over in July, even with information that the couple has existed for much longer.

