Pelé’s daughter posted a photo of her father and says he is ready to leave the ICU – 13/09/2021 – Sports

Kely Nascimento, Pelé’s daughter, posted this Monday (13) a photo of her father at the Albert Einstein hospital, where he has been hospitalized since the 31st, and wrote a message to reassure fans of the former player. According to her, the King of Football is fine and will soon have to leave the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

“He’s recovering well from the surgery. He’s pain free, in a good mood. He’s a little irritated that he can only eat jelly but he’ll get over it! And ready to get out of the ICU and then go home,” wrote Kely on Instagram, which published the image of a video conversation with the father.

Pelé, who is 80 years old, underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the colon. Initially, he had been admitted to Albert Einstein to perform his routine tests, which should have been done last year, but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He’s strong and stubborn, and with the help of all of Einstein’s amazing team, plus all the love and energy and light the world is sending, he’ll come out of this one!”, posted the former player’s daughter.

The most recent medical bulletin of the King of Football was released last Friday (10). According to the note, Pelé was conscious and recovering satisfactorily.

“The patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento has been recovering satisfactorily, he is conscious, talking actively and keeping vital signs within normal limits. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)”, informed the hospital in the last bulletin.

On the same day, a message from the King was also posted on his official Instagram page. “My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better. I’m looking forward to getting back to playing, but I’ll still recover for a few more days. Thanks again for all the kind messages. We’ll be together again soon!”

The former player, who will turn 81 next month, still has sequelae from three surgeries performed in recent years, one to place a hip prosthesis and two others to correct it. He also has problems with his right knee. These setbacks have made it difficult for him to get around.