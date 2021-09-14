Pelé’s daughter says her father is ‘ready to get out of the ICU’

Kely Nascimento, Pelé’s first daughter, thanked the messages of support to her father, who is recovering after removal of a tumor in the right colon. In a post on social media, she said that the King of Football is “ready to get out of the ICU”.

Pelé, 80 years old, has been hospitalized since August 31, at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo. The former player underwent the procedure over a week ago.

“I would like to thank you very, very much, from the bottom of my heart, for all the loving and concerned texts, DMs, zaps and emails I have received. I haven’t had time to answer them all yet, but I read them and feel embraced!”, wrote Kely.

“He [Pelé] is recovering well from the surgery. He is pain free, in a good mood and ready to leave the ICU and go home soon,” he added.

A few weeks after turning 81, Pelé had been hospitalized to undergo a battery of exams that he undergoes annually, but which was delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

As late as last month, the official profile of the football star dismissed rumors that he had passed out. “I’m in very good health,” said part of the message.

In recent years, Pelé has undergone hip surgeries, procedures that mainly hamper his mobility.