People who walk 7,000 steps a day reduce the risk of early death by up to 70%

A survey conducted in U.S by the University of Massachusetts, published in the scientific journal Jama Network, pointed out that people who walk more than 7,000 steps a day have 50% to 70% less risk of mortality. Regardless of gender, color and age. ANDthese 7 thousand steps are equivalent, more or less, from 4 km to 5 km. The sum included all the steps taken in the day, whether in more intense physical activity, or just walking at home or in the office. O The work aimed to associate the daily rhythm of life with premature death, when it occurs before 65 years of age. FORor medical advice, publicist Marcos Tenchella does physical activity every day and walks daily more than twice as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). “I’m going to be 40 years old now in January and I’m aiming to get healthy. I’m just on the walk for now, but I’m doing it more than once a day. I come and walk from home to work, which adds up to another five kilometers, so I get to take almost 20,000 steps in a few days,” he says.

Administrative assistant Tamires Conceição says that she is far from meeting the daily research goal. “I work sitting down, so it’s all day in front of a computer. At the most, on the stairs of the building”, he confesses. The cardiologist, Paola Smanio, says that the great differential of this research is the good results among the younger people. “[Essa pesquisa foi feita] with a younger age group, because studies in older adults already existed. But the younger ones, in the 40s, from the age of 35 on, there was no study showing the benefits”, he recalls, 5 million deaths a year could be prevented if the population around the world were more active. THE WHO recommends that all adults, including those with chronic illnesses, should engage in 150 to 300 minutes of physical activity per week. Çith the pandemic, people started to practice less physical activity and left care a little aside. MDoctors and specialists emphasize the importance of physical exercise as a fundamental part of good physical and mental health.

