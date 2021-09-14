Person dies after being hit by train; passengers had to get off the train and walk along the rails | Rio de Janeiro

Passengers of a train on the Santa Cruz branch had to walk a stretch of about 500 meters on foot after being run over at the Bangu station, in the West Zone of Rio, this Tuesday morning (14). The person hit by the train, whose identity was not revealed, died on the spot.
According to Supervia, at 6:30 am a person accessed the railway and was hit by one of the trains. The train had its journey ended and the passengers had to disembark. The situation was normalized around 8am.
Passengers walk along the railway after train hits a person
In recent weeks, passengers on Rio de Janeiro’s commuter rail system have faced problems with delays due to theft of cables and staples that secure the rails. On Monday (13), the concessionaire announced a partnership with the Disque Denúncia to encourage the population to get in touch when they witness a crime.
Passengers are forced to walk along the railway after a train hits a person at Bangu station — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo