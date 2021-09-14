Philips Launches “Xbox Recommended” 4K HDR Monitor

Monitor brings Phillips television technologies to Xbox users

The market for specific products for consoles just got a new product. the dutch Phillips launched your new monitor facing the Xboxs. O Phillips 279M1RV has everything you expect from a monitor “dedicated” and high end.

the owner of PSV brings to market a product with 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Its 27-inch screen has a display formed by IPS panels, a variant of the LCD that delivers more image quality and allows these higher refresh rates, allowing for good fluidity for a faster scene setting. The luminance rate is up to 600 nits, as certified by the seal VESA HDR 600. This seal is also a guarantee that the Xbox monitor It has a wide color gamut and better quality than black color.



Source: Reproduction/Phillips

At entrances and exits, the Phillips 279M1RV has a DisplayPort 1.4, three HDMI 2.1 and an entry to USB-C. This entry can become a second connection for DisplayPort or serve as a charger. There is also one more connection USB-B, four USB 3.2 and the connector for headsets.



– Continues after advertising –

O monitor also rely on technology ambilight (call of Ambiflow for the Phillips in that product). This functionality, present on the brand’s TVs, brings RGB LEDs on the back of the monitor, which project colors based on what happens in the screen aiming to deliver a more immersive feeling to the user. O Phillips 279M1RV also has two 5W speakers with DTS Sound (competitor of Dolby) and support for surround sound. In addition, it has support for Nvidia G-Sync.

You can also use this monitor in your PRAÇA. For those interested, the product is currently only available in Europe. Its price in pounds is 725.00. For those who remain in the European Union (use the Euro) it costs 845. Converting to reais stays very expensive approximately BRL 5217.54.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.