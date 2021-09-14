Plane crash in SP kills Cosan group shareholder, wife and three children

SAO PAULO – The shareholder of the Cosan group, businessman Celso Silveira Mello Filho, 73, is one of the seven victims of a small plane crash in Piracicaba, a city in the interior of São Paulo, this Tuesday morning (14th ).

Celso is the brother of Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello, chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Also on the aircraft were Celso’s wife, Maria Luiza Meneghel, 71, the couple’s children, Celso, 46, Fernando, 46, and Camila, 48; in addition to pilot Celso Elias Carloni, 39, and co-pilot Giovani Gulo, 24.

None of the occupants survived the accident, according to the Fire Department. In a press release, the Cosan group informed that the shareholder’s family was in the “King Air 360 aircraft that crashed this morning in Piracicaba, causing the death of all occupants”.

The Cosan group operates in the agribusiness, fuel and natural gas distribution, and lubricants and logistics sectors, with companies such as Raízen, Comgas, Moove and Rumo and brands such as Shell. Originating in the sugar-energy sector, throughout its trajectory, which began in 1936, the company has diversified its business portfolio.

It is the largest ethanol manufacturer and sugarcane exporter in the world. It is also the largest railway operator in Latin America and maintains the leadership in the distribution of natural gas and fuels and lubricants in Brazil.

Plane crash

The plane carrying the family of businessman Celso Silveira Mello Filho took off from the Pedro Morganti Municipal Airport, in Piracicaba, at around 9 am, and was destined for the state of Pará. Witnesses to the accident stated that the aircraft crashed 15 minutes after the start of the flight and hit a green area located next to the Fatec (Faculty of Technology of the State of São Paulo) building. The plane crash caused an explosion that spread a fire through a eucalyptus plantation. The Fire Department said it had sent four teams to contain the flames. The victims’ bodies were only identified hours after the crash because they were completely charred. The Piracicaba City Hall, which is under the management of Mayor Luciano Almeida (DEM), created a task force to help with the work to contain the fire and preserve the accident site for the purpose of carrying out an investigation.

Cenipa (Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents), an agency linked to the Air Force, was activated and will be responsible for investigating what may have caused the aircraft to crash.

