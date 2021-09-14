Plane crashes next to a college in Piracicaba, in the interior of SP





A plane crashed this Tuesday morning, September 14, in the city of Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo, not far from the local airport.

A video circulating on social media, sent by readers to AEROIN, shows the wreckage of the plane in a piece of land next to one of the avenues of the Faculty of Technology (Fatec) in the city:





The place of fall is Rua Ceriza Giovanoni Moretti, which surrounds the Faculty, as can be seen in the images below, from Google Maps and Google Earth. According to approximate measurements by Google, the point is about 1,500 meters from the 17th head of Piracicaba airport.

Image: Google Maps

Image: Google Earth

According to G1, the first information from the Military Police indicates that four people were on the aircraft, but their health status is still unknown (update: seven people, unfortunately without survivors).

Comments circulating by aviation groups assume that the plane would be a twin-engine executive turboprop, but we will not present data on the aircraft until the model and registration number are confirmed.

Update: A security camera recorded the moment of the crash, click here or on the title below to access:



