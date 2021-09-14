PlayStation 5 gets its second major update tomorrow (15); all the details

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog. The PlayStation 5 update quoted below is the one that got a beta test in July.

Tomorrow, we will release our second biggest PS5 console system update worldwide for all PS5 users. The update includes several improvements to the PS5 console experience, as well as support for 3D audio on built-in TV speakers. It also increases the capacity of the M.2 SSD, allowing PS5 gamers to save and play PS5, PS4, and media app games directly from the high-speed SSD.

We will also increase mobile features with support for PS Remote Play on mobile networks starting tomorrow, and the ability to view Share Screen streams on the PS App starting September 23rd.

Thanks to everyone in the community who participated in our system update beta — your support and feedback was invaluable. Check out some of the news coming to PS5, PS4 and our mobile apps:

What’s New in the September System Software Update for the PS5

PS5 Usability (UX) Improvements

The PS5 September update comes with UX enhancements that let the player see, customize and manage their gaming experience and content easier than ever:

Control Center customization. Players can now customize the Control Center more freely by rearranging or choosing which controls to hide or show at the bottom of the screen.

Players can now more easily view and write messages to friends and Groups directly from Game Base in Control Center.

When viewing Game Base in full screen, players can also see how many of their friends are online, busy or offline, and accept, decline or cancel multiple friend requests at once.

When viewing Game Base in full screen, players can also see how many of their friends are online, busy or offline, and accept, decline or cancel multiple friend requests at once.

Updates for Game Library and Home Screen. If you have both PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game installed, they now appear separate in the “Installed” tab of the Game Library and on the main screen. Each game now clearly indicates its platform.

Screen Reader Controls. Players can now pause or resume the Screen Reader (Press the "PS + Triangle" buttons) and replay anything it reads (Press the "PS + R1" buttons).

New Customizations for Gaming and Social Experience

New Accolade Type: “Leader.” After an online match, players can award a fourth type of accolade, “Leader,” which is visible on the player’s profile.

Automatic capture of your “personal records” videos. When players compete in challenges to get better times or high scores and set a new personal best, a clip of the action will be automatically recorded. Players can also share clips of their personal bests directly from the challenge card in Control Center, or from their Media Gallery. Players have direct control over this functionality via their Capture and Stream settings.

New Trophy Tracker. We have a new Trophy Tracker that lets players quickly access up to five trophies per game via the Control Center.

Support for 3D Audio from Built-in TV Speakers

The September update for the PS5 brings support for 3D audio for gamers using built-in TV speakers. After enabling this function in the Sound menu, it transforms the normal two-channel audio from the TV speakers into three-dimensional sound, increasing the feeling of immersive gaming.* Players can measure the acoustics of their space using the controller’s microphone DualSense wireless to apply enhanced 3D audio function to your living room or bedroom.**

3D audio via compatible headsets on the PS5 has long been a popular feature among fans and developers. We’re happy to bring this feature to life for gamers directly through their TV speakers, in addition to the headphone support that’s been available since launch.

In addition, players with the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset now have access to equalizer settings in the Sound controls, to customize their sound profile according to their preference.

M.2 SSD Capacity Increase

Starting tomorrow, PS5 gamers around the world can increase their storage capacity with an M.2 SSD, a type of high-speed solid state drive that can be installed on either the PS5 console or the PS5 Digital Edition console.

Once installed on the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition console, the M.2 SSD can be used to download, copy and play PS5 and PS4 games and media apps. You can play your PS5 and PS4 games directly from M.2 SSD and move games freely between storage options.

Important: The M.2 SSD must meet the minimum performance and size requirements detailed here. Using an M.2 SSD also requires effective heat dissipation, with a cooling structure (such as a heat sink) as per the requirements. Please read the above page carefully before purchasing any M.2 SSD or cooling frame for your PS5.

Here’s how to install an M.2 SSD on your PS5 console:

PS App and PS Remote Play App Enhancements

PS Remote Play App on mobile networks

With the PS Remote Play app, gamers could now remotely stream and play their PS4 and PS5 games, switch between games, and look at the console menu on any compatible device connected to their broadband service.*** Now, the players using the mobile app for iOS and Android have the option to use a mobile data connection even when WiFi is not available.

A broadband internet of at least 5 Mbps is required for PS Remote Play. For the best experience, we recommend a high speed connection with a minimum upload and download of 15 Mbps.

To help manage data usage over a mobile connection, players can select their preferred video quality for mobile data streaming.

Note that the quality and connectivity of your Remote Play experience may vary depending on your mobile network provider’s environment.

View Streams and Share Screens on PS App

Starting on September 23rd, an update to the PS App will be released worldwide and will give users the ability to view their friends’ Shared Screen broadcast together.

To get started, join a voice chat from your mobile device with a friend who is playing on the PS5 console. Then ask your friend on PS5 to start your screen share broadcast. Note that only PS5 players can stream via Shared Screen.

The Android version of the update will be a phased release, and it can take up to a week for the update to be available on your mobile device.

PS4 Console Improvements

We’re also introducing some new features for PS4, including the ability to be able to view your PS5 or PS4 trophies. Players can also view other players’ PS5 trophies on PS4. On both the PS4 and PS5 console, Party leaders can now undo a Party without having to remove individual players.

What news made you more excited? Let us know in the comments!

*3D audio for built-in TV speakers must be enabled via the Sound menu in the PS5 console system settings (the option is off by default).

**An update for the DualSense wireless controller that will ship with the September PS5 update is required to enable this feature.

***For list of supported devices and compatibility requirements, visit: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/remote-play/.