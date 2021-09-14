Police arrest suspect of running scams on Juliana Paes and Murilo Rosa · TV News

The Civil Police of São Paulo arrested this Monday (13) a man investigated for applying financial scams to famous people such as Juliana Paes and Murilo Rosa. The suspect was detained in the city of Jacareí, in the interior of São Paulo, with a weapon and illegal ammunition in his residence.

“Cops from the Jacareí Sectional Police Station arrested a 41-year-old man during the execution of a search and seizure warrant, this Monday morning (13), in the rural area of ​​the city. Police officers went to the residence and seized a .38-caliber gun in a wardrobe. The man was arrested in the act for illegal possession or possession of a restricted-use firearm and remained at the disposal of the courts,” the Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo informed the TV news.

According to information from the G1, the man was denounced, along with three other people, for applying a scam in which he presented false proposals for financial investments for artists and athletes. Maria da Paz’s interpreter in A Dona do Pedaço (2019) was one of the victims and lost R$480,000. Rosa and former player Luiz Fabiano were also harmed by the gang.

The Public Ministry asked for the group’s arrest in May, but the request was denied by the courts. Since then, the investigated detainee in this police operation has been on a farm in the interior of São Paulo. The arrest took place after police received reports that the man had threatened a neighbor and was armed around the place.

According to the report on the Globo portal, the gang convinced victims that they would receive profits between 4% and 8% per month with the applications. The supposed investment consisted in the purchase and resale of used vehicles.