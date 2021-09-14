Pop-it: like monkey launched toy fever that relieves stress

by

  • ben king
  • BBC News Business Reporter

Child's hand playing with a rubber briqnued with several balls to squeeze

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Sensory toys activate several senses, such as touch, sight and hearing

New toy in fashion for children (and adults), the pop-it is a piece of silicone covered with small bumps that can be pushed from side to side, making an oddly satisfying noise. It is a kind of “fidget toy” (toy for restlessness, in literal translation), in other words, an anti-stress toy to keep moving when your hands are restless.

Pop-its appeared seemingly out of nowhere last year in stores and on the internet, and this year they have become an international craze.

But what appears to be a fashion that emerged overnight is actually a forty-year-old toy. He owes his recent success to the influence of a North Carolina capuchin monkey, who has a large following on social media.

Credit, Theora Design

Photo caption,

The original prototype of the game, from 1975

The original

The original pop-it was the brainchild of two game designers: Theo and Ora Coster. They invented over 190 games, including Face to Face – a deduction game that has been translated into many languages ​​around the world.