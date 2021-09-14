Porsche Starts Construction of Oil-Free Gasoline Plant

In a merger with Siemens Energy, Porsche announced the construction of its first plant to produce an almost carbon neutral fuel known as eFuel or synthetic gasoline. The structure is located in Punta Arenas, Chile, and its inauguration took place last Friday (10).

The site is expected to produce around 130,000 liters of eFuel in 2022. The capacity will be expanded in two stages to around 55 million liters by 2024 and approximately 550 million liters by 2026. For local production, the necessary environmental licenses have been obtained. by the Chilean project company Highly Innovative Fuels.

Called by Haru Oni, the project takes advantage of the perfect weather conditions for wind energy in the Magallanes province of southern Chile to produce the virtually carbon-neutral fuel using low-cost green wind energy.

In the first step, electrolyzers split water into oxygen and green hydrogen using wind energy. The CO₂ is then filtered from the air and combined with green hydrogen to produce synthetic methanol – which is converted to eFuel. All this without using petroleum as a raw material.

“We are jointly developing and opening the world’s first large-scale commercial integrated plant for the production of carbon neutral synthetic fuels,” said Armin Schnettler, director of New Energy Business at Siemens Energy.

“Now, in southern Chile, we are implementing one of the most exciting projects in the energy sector for the future and driving the decarbonization of the mobility sector. This means that we are making an important and rapidly effective contribution to reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the traffic and transport sector.”

Porsche initiated the project and guarantees that it will use eFuel in its own combustion engine vehicles.

Michael Steiner, member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at Porsche AG, said: “This fits into our clear overall sustainability strategy. This means that Porsche as a whole can be net CO₂ neutral as early as 2030. fuels produced with renewable energy can contribute to this”.

“Our icon, the 911, is particularly suited for the use of eFuels. But so are our beloved historic vehicles, because around 70% of all Porsche sports cars ever built are still on the road today.”

“Our tests with renewable fuels are having great success. The eFuels will allow us to reduce fossil CO2 emissions in combustion engines by up to 90%. Among other things, we will use Chile’s first fuel in our race cars at Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup de 2022.”

Production is expected to start in mid-2022. In addition to Siemens Energy, HIF and Porsche, other companies such as Enel, ExxonMobil, Gasco and ENAP are participating in the Haru Oni ​​project.

