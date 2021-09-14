Portugal releases the use of masks in the streets as of today

The use of a protective mask against Covid-19 is no longer mandatory in Portugal from this Monday (13th). Its use is still recommended in some situations, according to the Portuguese National Health Service.

The use of the mask becomes optional outdoors, and remains recommended when there are crowds or whenever it is not possible to maintain the necessary physical distance.

“Its use on the street is also recommended for the most vulnerable people, with chronic diseases or immunosuppression states with increased risk for severe Covid-19, whenever they travel outside the place of residence or habitual stay”, clarifies the General Directorate of Health from Portugal.

The DGS reiterates that the use of masks “is an effective measure in preventing the transmission of SARS-CoV-2”, and emphasizes that, despite the end of the mandatory use on the streets, the use of masks remains an important measure of containing the infection of the disease.

The use of the mask will continue to be mandatory in educational, teaching and day care establishments, in commercial and service spaces and establishments, in public buildings or for public use, in concert halls, cinemas or similar, in public passenger transport and in workplaces, whenever physical distance is not possible.

The country still maintains mandatory the use of masks for people infected or with symptoms of Covid-19.