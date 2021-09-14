Positivo Tab Q10: new tablet launched with 10 IPS screen, Unisoc chipset and low price in Brazil

Positivo seeks to expand its installed base in the country with several products that range from routers with mesh integration to “cheap” cell phones launched in the second quarter. In terms of productivity and low cost, the Brazilian expands its portfolio with a new tablet dedicated to professionals and students. The Tab Q10 was released this Monday (13) with enough specifications to meet the continuous demand of the home office, seeking to offer a most accessible solution to the public in mobility.

The tablet has a 10.1-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1280 x 800 pixels) and density of 149 PPI with good refresh rate, according to the manufacturer itself. The display is found between thick edges capable of housing a 2 MP front-facing camera. Still in terms of photography, the device has a unique 5 MP main camera with 2x zoom and support for shooting in Full HD (1080p). The model is equipped with the Unisoc SC9863 chipset, an octa-core composed essentially of Cortex-A55 cores that supports artificial intelligence features and reaches speeds up to 1.6 GHz. The platform is paired with the unique memory configuration with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable with MicroSD card.

To power this hardware, there is a 5,000 mAh battery with charging via the USB-C port. The tablet is equipped with Android 10 and supports 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity at 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

The Positivo Tab Q10 will be available at some Brazilian retailers and at the company’s online store. At first, the tablet has suggested price of BRL 1,399, and can be purchased with a R$80 discount on the Meu Positivo website with the coupon “TABLETQ10” (without quotes). There are also discounts of 5% on cash payments and up to 10% with Pix.

