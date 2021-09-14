Postponement of voting at Anatel may derail the government’s goal of taking 5G to capitals until July | Technology

The postponement was motivated by a request for a view (more time for analysis) by counselor Moisés Queiroz Moreira. “I think we didn’t have enough time for us to lean over and address the best measures to be taken,” he said during a board meeting on Monday.

Moreira promised to take the vote for discussion in the council “as soon as possible”, but there is no date for that to happen. He informed that he will ask the Ministry of Communications for further clarification on the notice, which established the guidelines for the auction.

The initial version of the notice provides that the first obligation to be fulfilled by operators that win the national bidding lots in the 3.5GHz band is to take the “pure” 5G to all capitals of the country by July 2022.

This is one of the main banners of the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, who pressured the Federal Court of Accounts and is pressing Anatel to quickly approve the notice, in order to meet the deadline — in October, there will be general elections.

“It will depend a lot on when the agency’s deliberation will be finalized, whether or not it will be possible to meet that date of July 31 that we have set. But somehow it does affect the schedule,” said rapporteur Emmanoel Campelo.

According to him, deadlines that were counted in days were replaced by fixed dates, in order to increase the certainty of the implementation of each stage of 5G.

“At a time when we have a more accentuated delay, these dates will eventually have to change. It will depend a lot on when the deliberation by the board is finalized”, explained Campelo. delay the date or not”, completed the rapporteur.

The voting of the final version of the 5G edict by Anatel has already been postponed twice: from Friday (10) to this Monday (13), and from today to an indefinite date.

According to the president of Anatel, Leornardo Euler de Morais, the most optimistic forecast is that the 5G auction will take place in the first half of November, as it is necessary to meet the minimum period of 30 days between the publication of the notice and the auction date. The government’s initial forecast was to hold the auction in July; later, that deadline changed to October.

“We have in our bylaws a minimum period between the publication of the event and the holding of the auction, and this period is not less than 30 days. So, I think the most optimistic estimate, in this scenario, would be in the first half of November”, explained Morais.

The process will return to Anatel’s agenda at the regular meeting scheduled for September 30th. The review counselor, however, may anticipate or, in the session, request a further postponement of the date.

The request for a view was criticized by the minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, during an interview at Palácio do Planalto after the closing of the Anatel meeting.

“A request for a view like this represents around R$ 100 million [de investimentos perdidos] per day. The counselor knows the importance of this for the country. We’ve already got in touch with him. We are awaiting the questions, the questioning, which could have been made before the vote and we would have already answered,” stated Faria.

“I ask and claim, an appeal that I make to the rapporteur to send as soon as possible [os questionamentos] so that we can respond as soon as possible, so that we can have the vote on the 5G edict soon,” added the minister. He also stated that he will not have any day of delay in the regulation of 5G .

For Faria, if the vote by Anatel takes place within ten days, there will be time to hold the auction in October.

“We will not miss the auction deadline if the request for a view returns in a week or ten days. From what I saw, in today’s vote, if the [edital do] auction was voted today [pela Anatel], the auction would be on October 14, 15 days from now,” said Faria. “The expectation is that we have it as soon as possible because Brazil is clamoring for 5G, because we cannot miss this opportunity,” he said.