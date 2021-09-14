powerful drinks for health







Nature can bring us well being in several ways. The waterfall energizes us, a beautiful landscape soothes us and the waves of evil have the power to show all the strength that mother nature has. But beyond that, you can also enjoy the benefits of nature through leaf teas and other medicinal herbs. Everyone has already had a peppermint tea to digest the meal better or a melissa tea to be calmer, isn’t it? Knowing the benefits that these natural drinks can provide, we’ve brought you five flower teas that can act as allies of your health. Enjoy your favorite, but don’t forget to keep an eye on the contraindications, ok?

Chamomile flower tea against menstrual cramps

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of dried chamomile leaves and flowers (Matricaria chamomilla)

1/2 tablespoon of fresh fennel seeds (Foeniculum vulgare)

1/2 tablespoon of fresh rosemary sprigs (Rosmarinus officinalis)

2 cups (250ml each) of boiling water

Way of doing:

In a pan, place the chamomile, fennel and rosemary. Pour in boiling water, cover and leave sweltering for 5 minutes. Then strain and drink 2 glasses (200ml each) a day.

Contraindication:

Chamomile can cause contact dermatitis in sensitive people and, in high doses, can cause nausea, vomiting, excitement and insomnia. Fennel should not be consumed by people with gastric ulcers, and in large doses, fennel can cause seizures. Rosemary is not recommended for diabetics, hypertensives, pregnant women, people with high blood pressure, skin inflammation and prostate hypertrophy.

Burdock flower tea to soothe gastritis

Ingredients:

1 liter of water

1 tablespoon of fresh burdock leaves and flowers (Arctium lappa)

Way of doing:

In a saucepan, put the water and bring to a boil. Turn off, add the burdock and leave it sweltered for 5 minutes. Strain and drink 1 cup (tea) every 6 hours.

Contraindication:

Children, people with chronic diarrhea or already drained abscesses should not consume burdock, its external use may cause skin or eye irritation.

Passionflower tea against insomnia

Ingredients:

1 glass of water (250ml)

1 teaspoon of dried passion fruit flowers

1 teaspoon of dried chamomile flowers and leaves (Matricaria chamomilla)

Way of doing:

Place the passion fruit flowers and chamomile in a cup. Bring the water to the fire and turn it off before boiling. Pour the water into the cup. Smother for 10 minutes, strain and drink 30 minutes before bedtime.

Contraindication:

Pregnant women and people with low blood pressure should not consume passion fruit. Chamomile can cause nausea and contact dermatitis in sensitive people. In high doses it can cause vomiting, excitement and insomnia.

Dandelion flower tea to relieve tonsillitis

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of dried dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) leaves, flowers and roots

1 and 1/2 cup (tea) of water

Way of doing:

Place the dandelion leaves, flowers, roots and water in a pot. Then bring to a boil for 5 minutes. Turn off, wait for it to warm and strain. Sweeten with 1 tablespoon of honey. Gargle with this tea up to 3 times a day.

Contraindication:

In excessive doses, dandelion can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and intensive heartburn.

Seven-sangrias flower tea to improve circulation

Ingredients:

1/2 liter of water

1/2 tablespoon of dried ginkgo biloba leaves (Ginkgo biloba L.)

1/2 tablespoon of dried leaves and flowers of seven-sangrias (Cuphea carthagenensis)

Way of doing:

Boil water for 5 minutes. Turn off heat, add herbs. Cover and leave sweltered for 3 minutes. Strain and drink 1 cup (tea) every 8 hours, without sweetening.

Contraindication:

Pregnant women, breastfeeding women and babies should not consume seven-sangrias. Ginkgo biloba can be toxic if consumed in excessive doses. Elderly or frail people should avoid use.

