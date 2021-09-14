Powerful motorcycles can damage iPhone cameras, Apple alerts – MacMagazine

As you all know, iPhone cameras have had elements for many years that specifically serve to make our images more stable and sharper.

The best known of these is the optical lens stabilization system (optical image stabilization, or OIS), which physically moves them to compensate for small movements (or shaking) of our hands, for example.

Well, in a new support article published a few days ago, Apple warned iPhone owners that powerful motorcycle engines generate high-amplitude vibrations that can damage their cameras if they operate in these situations for extended periods of time.

The iPhone’s closed-loop AF and OIS systems are designed for durability. However, as is the case with many consumer electronics that include systems such as OIS, long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges can degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality. for photos and videos. It is recommended that you avoid exposing your iPhone to prolonged high-amplitude vibrations.

Apple points out that OIS is present on iPhones 6 Plus, 6s Plus, 7 or newer, including the second-generation iPhone SE, but it’s not in the ultra-angle camera on the iPhone 11 or newer, nor in the telephoto lens of iPhones 7 Plus and 8 Plus. The closed loop autofocus system is on the iPhone XS or later.

In summary, therefore: for the guys who like to attach the iPhone to the handlebars of the motorcycle (or even a scooter) and go out filming around, it’s not recommended to do this to avoid permanent risks to the camera’s stabilization system. 🤷🏼‍♂️

via Sebastiaan de With