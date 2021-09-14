Pregnant, Fabiula Nascimento reports domestic violence: “Sorry”

– Continues after the announcement –



The actress Fabula Nascimento, 43 years old, pregnant with twins with her husband Emilio Dantas, revealed that she had estranged herself from her father after suffering domestic violence. This is because, according to the artist herself, she even performed holistic therapy sessions in an attempt to release forgiveness.

Thus, Fabiula Nascimento vented during an interview with the podcast “Calcinha Larga”. “In relation to fatherhood, I don’t really talk. Because it wasn’t cool. Guys, I never talked about it. But it’s something I’ve always wanted to talk about. I think, nowadays, because he’s alive and because violence has already prescribed, with the internet world we live in and this bad thing that it also brings about free hate, I never want him to suffer any kind of violence writing or someone looking at it and saying, ‘Oh, you know this guy.’ That doesn’t matter anymore”, said Fabiula.

However, the actress still highlighted in the chat that she has held therapy sessions for at least 8 years, since when she began to suffer violence.

“It’s been years of working forgiveness and wishing the best things for this man, so he can go on and be well. It has always been my spiritual work in life. I don’t do conventional therapy, I’ve been in holistic therapy for at least 8 years. I’ve been working on this. Today, I have him in a very careful place in my heart, you know? I hugged that child, because he was also a child, right? He also went through difficulties. And we follow. But I don’t live together and I have no intention of living together”, he explained.

In addition, currently married to global actor Emilio Dantas, and pregnant with twins, Fabiula explained that she is charged on the subject to this day. “You can’t give what you don’t have, man. Several brothers, understand? Each one has a life and a story. We come here to live and learn these things. As a daughter and as a nice person I live in this place today. When someone says that I should tell my story of domestic violence, I think it won’t make sense for me to talk today. I can talk about that experience, but I don’t need to name this man. There’s a time too. Suddenly, 30 years from now I want to talk about it, I want to make a play that has something related. But I always feel that this story is over. My past does not belong to me, I live today”, he pondered.

However, during the conversation with the podcast “Calcinha Larga”, the actress also revealed that she is very attached to her mother, Marinha Peixer, who currently resides in Curitiba. “My mother is a person who had very few opportunities in life. She suffered a lot, in relationship, in life and at home. It wasn’t an easy life. But she is a woman who maintains such a potent joy.”, he concluded.