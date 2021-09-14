President of FMS says he will start the 3rd dose in the elderly over 80 years old and in Health

More than 47,000 people have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Teresina. The president of the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS), Gilberto Albuquerque, explains that, in a week, all age groups should be completed with several recaps. Soon after, in late September to early October, the expectation is to start the third dose in elderly people over 80 years of age and health professionals.

“We are in the third recap under the age of 30. According to the data we collected today, of people who have the possibility of being vaccinated, but have not yet been vaccinated, there are around 47 to 48 thousand people. In one week, we conclude all the age groups with various recaps and the Ministry of Health has indicated that seniors over 80 years old should take the third dose”, explains Gilberto Albuquerque. Health professionals should also take the booster dose.

In an interview with Jornal do Piauí, the president of FMS called on people who, for some reason, lost their vaccination, to pay attention to the recaps.

“Those who were traveling, who were unable to schedule, who did not know they were in their age group or had the flu or had some contraindication. In this universe of almost 1 million people, we are closing almost 1 million doses. , we continued with the repechage. The idea is not to leave anyone out,” calls Albuquerque.

There is no shortage of doses of Astrazeneca

The president of FMS also confirmed that there is no shortage of doses of Astrazeneca in Teresina, as happens in other cities in the country. He explains that the Capital strictly followed the National Immunization Plan (PNI) and was even awarded

“We won the entire structure of our vaccine conservation unit. Everything new: two large cold rooms, 25 special freezers, 250 containers, 250 thermometers. Our entire cold chain will be renewed, precisely because it is the Capital that best followed the PNI” , highlighted Gilberto Albuquerque.

Graciane Sousa

