PSG confirms Messi and Neymar, but will have four certain absences for Champions debut

O Paris Saint-Germain released, on Tuesday (14), the list of related to the debut in the UEFA Champions League, against Club Brugge, from Belgium, away from home, this Wednesday, at 4 pm (GMT).

The French squad will feature the return of Messi and Neymar. Both were rested in the victory over Clermont last Saturday, due to the extended FIFA Date.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Despite the reinforcement in attack, coach Mauricio Pochettino will have four important absences. Ángel Di María, in a bid involving the defensive midfielder Fernandinho, from Manchester City, in the last edition of Champions, suffered a punishment of three games and does not take the field.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The same happens with Ghana Gueye, however, the defensive midfielder could be listed in the next round.

Midfielder Verratti and defender Sergio Ramos continue to recover from injuries and will also not be able to be selected.

Hired in July, the Spaniard has yet to make his debut with the new team.