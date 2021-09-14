Public employee caught stealing electricity to mine Bitcoin

Embezzlement of US$6,000 in electrical energy happened in Suffolk, United States

Illegally mining Bitcoin is nothing new. Even more so in the United States, where even a Starbucks electrical network was illegally used. This time, a public official from Suffolk County, Virginia, was spotted stealing electricity from town hall to mine Bitcoin. According to information released by The New York Times, the electricity theft cost about $6,000 to public coffers.

Christopher Naples, who had worked for 21 years as an IT specialist for the city hall, took the opportunity to transform the site into a cryptocurrency mining farm. Despite not having the face to post the theft on TikTok, as some have already done, Naples hid under floorboards and inside electrical panels 46 mining devices.

It was discovered because the excessive amount of mining hardware considerably increased the temperature of the six rooms over which they were distributed. Removed from office and temporarily imprisoned, he was released after confessing that the equipment was his. Naples is responsible for crimes of public corruption, theft, computer hacking and official misconduct. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Anyway, it’s hard to imagine the audacity of a public official who decides to steal electricity from the city hall, to mine Bitcoin. With the confession that the hardware belongs to Naples, he will most likely be convicted, and will face a lighter sentence after assuming he owns the seized material and being released to respond to the crime in freedom.

