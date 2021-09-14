Rapporteur in the Chamber reads draft opinion on terrorism; critics point out risks to democracy | Policy

Deputy Sanderson (PSL-RS) read this Monday (13), in the special commission created by the Chamber, the report on a bill that deals with actions to combat terrorism in the country.

The text regulates state actions to repress acts considered terrorist and, according to Sanderson, aims to prevent acts of terrorism, combat the threat – should it occur – and minimize the damage caused by the act.

The proposal will not be voted on this Monday because there was a request for a collective opinion – that is, several lawmakers asked for extra time to analyze the issue. The vote is scheduled for next Thursday (16).

The bill is criticized by experts, who see loopholes for the persecution of social movements. Rapporteur, Sanderson denies that there is this risk (see details below).

The text that is being analyzed in the Chamber was presented in 2019 by the leader of the PSL in the House, deputy Vitor Hugo (GO), and is a reprint of a project presented in 2016 by the then deputy and current president, Jair Bolsonaro.

The proposal was put on hold between 2019 and 2020, when the Chamber was chaired by Rodrigo Maia (no party-RJ). In March, the current president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), announced the creation of the collegiate to debate the theme.

The rapporteur and the president of the special commission, Evair Vieira de Melo (PP-ES), are vice-government leaders in the House – allies of the president as well as the author of the article.

Experts criticize excerpts

One of the points most criticized by specialists is a provision that broadens the definition of acts that can be equated with terrorism, even though these are not defined as such by law.

According to the bill, the law can be applied against acts that “are offensive to human life or effectively destructive in relation to any critical infrastructure, essential public service or key resource”.

Another controversial point is the direct control, by the President of the Republic, of the national counterterrorist authority, responsible for the National Counterterrorist Policy.

In a note released last September 7, the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR) says that the bill “inappropriately expands the scope of the concept of a terrorist act” and points out the lack of clarity in the concepts presented in the proposal.

“The preservation of the essential core of rights such as freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, as well as the right to protest itself, is at risk,” says the note.

The association also claims that its approval “may result in a resurgence in the performance of the security forces, in an excessively centralized manner, and risks to the activities of human rights defenders and social movements”.

The president of the President of the National Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF), Edvandir Paiva, says that the text causes “great concern” and that the lack of clarity in the provisions can lead to “the risk of misinterpretations that can criminalize movements’ actions social and trade unions, especially those that cause some kind of inconvenience to the government at the time”.

“The bodies responsible for preventing and repressing the crime of terrorism know that the concentration of power in a so-called ‘national authority’ can generate a parallel action to that of the State institutions in the different entities of the federation”, evaluated Paiva.

On a social network, the president of the Brazilian Public Security Forum, Renato Sérgio de Lima, also criticized the proposal.

“A project that, in addition to being extremely dangerous for democracy, completely destroys the architecture that organizes the Federative Pact and boycotts the National Defense Policy; SISBIN; and the SUSP. The PL [projeto de lei] it’s bad, very bad,” he wrote on Monday.

One of the main terrorist attacks of the last decades, the attack on the World Trade Center, in the United States, celebrated its 20th anniversary last weekend. See the video below:

Tributes mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks

The legal advisor of the Igarapé Institute, Maria Eduardo Assis Pessoa, says that the proposal is incompatible with the constitutional guarantees and with the international commitments signed by Brazil.

“UN reporters have already warned that Brazil will be violating international law if it approves the project,” he says. “The project gives excessive powers to security and intelligence agencies, in addition to creating a parallel surveillance system, reversing the logic that secrecy is the exception and not the rule.”

Earlier this Monday, during the opening of the 48th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, also criticized the bill. According to her, the text could result in abuses and persecution by environmentalists and human rights defenders in Brazil.

Among other points, the bill provides for the so-called exclusion of illegality for specific conduct. The exclusion consists of exempting from punishment a military man or a security agent who commits an act prohibited by law, such as killing.

According to the text, it is assumed that the public agent involved in counterterrorist operations acts in self-defense when he fires a firearm “to protect the life of a victim, in real or imminent danger, caused by the action of terrorists, even if the result, due to an excusable error in execution, is different from the desired one”.

The text too frees the undercover agent who commits crimes during the operation from punishment “when the experienced situation imposes it”, especially if to protect one’s life.

ANPR says that the forecast is “excessively broad” and, therefore, there is a risk that the project “legitimizes violations of fundamental rights by public agents, through the dissemination of an overt and violent action”.

national counterterrorist policy

The project establishes the National Counterterrorism System (SNC), which will coordinate preparation and employment activities of the military and police forces and intelligence units in relation to counter-terrorist actions.

Furthermore, it defines that the execution of the National Counterterrorism Policy (PNC) will be carried out by the national counterterrorism authority, appointed by the President of the Republic and under the supervision of the Institutional Security Office (GSI) of the Presidency of the Republic.

Prosecutors also criticized these provisions, stating that the measure “causes overlapping of functions and usurpation of attributions of other federative entities”, disregarding, for example, the existence of the Unified Public Security System (SUSP) and the Brazilian Intelligence System (SISBIN) .

“With this, there is a concern with the formation of a parallel system of surveillance and security and the stipulation of powers concentrated in the hands of the President of the Republic”, says the note.

The proposal establishes that the External control and inspection of counter-terrorist actions will be exercised by the Legislative Power, in a form yet to be established in an act of Congress.

According to the text, the oversight body will be composed of parliamentarians – leaders of the majority and minority of the Chamber and Senate and presidents of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense and Public Security committees of the two Houses.

In the note, ANPR states that the provision does not protect the constitutional attributions of the Public Prosecutor’s Office – among them, the function of exercising external control of police activity – and “deserves to be reviewed due to the discretion granted to the National Congress, by an act other than law, in dealing with the issue”.

The text also allows the infiltration of agents with false identities into operations to prevent and repress terrorist activities.

According to the bill: “The government will make it possible to protect the identity of public counter-terrorist agents when employed in counter-terrorist actions, including through authorization to use the linked security identity.”

By design, a security-linked identity is a document whose qualification data and references to other public records associated with an individual are different from those actually assigned to the agent carrying it.

Before starting to read the opinion, Sanderson denied that the proposal criminalizes social movements and said to be “open to any kind of suggestion” to improve the text.

“There is no letter dealing with the criminalization of social movements. On the contrary, the text becomes massive and intensive in the sense of protecting Brazilian nationals”, he stated.

In his opinion, however, the rapporteur stated that manifestations of a social, political or ideological nature “cannot serve as a facade to harbor acts of savagery that cause physical or psychological terror, cause damage to public or private property or even deaths” .

Sanderson argues that as international relations “become more intense”, Brazil “becomes an attractive target” for terrorist threats.

“There is no need to wait for the consummation of a terrorist act to be able to legislate on it. We must anticipate”, he justified.

Author of the proposal, Vitor Hugo defended the “need” to improve Brazilian legislation with regard to counter-terrorist actions.

“It is very important that we learn from the mistakes of other countries so that we are not only encouraged to change our legislation from the moment, God willing it never to happen, but to have Brazilian lives lost in national or foreign territory from an attack terrorist.”

Member of the special committee, deputy Fernanda Melchionna (PSOL-RS) defended the removal of the proposal from the agenda and asked for the debate to be deepened.