Rare Bronze Age coffin found in England | World

A wooden coffin built 4,000 years ago, in the Bronze Age, was found in England during construction work on a golf course in the city of Sheffield. The discovery took place in 2018, but it is only now undergoing conservation processes.

According to archaeologists at the University of Sheffield, the tomb is evidence that a reputable person was buried in it, given the effort and detail in the construction.

Inside the coffin were found the remains of a man and a rare ax, which researchers said had only 12 others in the UK.

The three-meter-long and three-meter-wide tomb was built with tree trunks and, inside it, there were leaves that were used as a lining to support the body of the person who was buried.

“The organic matter was preserved in the humid and airless conditions inside the hollow trunk of the tree, this can tell us about the plants that were chosen to cushion the body and even the time of year this man was buried,” said Hugh Willmott, researcher at the university.

Also, the owner of the golf course where the coffin was found, Mark Casswell, was surprised by the discovery and revealed that the family farmed the site for years before opening a golf course.

The coffin was transferred to an archaeological institute, the York Archaelogical Trust. At the site, the tomb is undergoing preservation work, after spending a year in refrigerated storage. According to Ian Panter, head of conservation, as soon as the work is completed, the items will be transferred to The Collection museum.

