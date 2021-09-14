Real-life “Tarzan” dies at age 52, victim of liver cancer

Ho Van Lang, known as “Tarzan of real life”, 52 years old, died last Monday (06), victim of liver cancer. Together with her father, the victim lived for 42 years in the forest. In 2013, they returned to civilization.

In 1971, Van Lang and his father went into hiding in the forest after a bombing raid hit their home. The pair lived for years in a cabin made of wood and survived on the resources available in the region.

According to the Daily Mail, Ho’s friends said stress and the urban lifestyle had a detrimental effect on his health. “I am very sad to see him go, but for me his passing is also a release because I know he has suffered in the last few months. […] I was always worried that he and his body would not be able to deal with such a drastic change”, said Álvaro Cerezo.

Ho Van Thanh, Lang’s father, was 82 when he returned to the city. In 2017, he died, without any specific cause.

