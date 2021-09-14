Recall 5 major controversies involving Neymar

Neymar is one of the great players on the field today, and in addition to being a big name on the field, he also collects an extensive list of controversies and buzz in his career and personal life.

In recent days, the Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) player has received direct criticism from artists such as Patricia Pillar and Zélia Duncan, due to recent statements made about the king of football, Pelé, and fans’ respect for him.

But of course, these are not the first controversies involving the 29-year-old athlete. Below, the Observatory of the Famous gathered a short list of 5 times Neymar was involved in controversy in the last years. Check it out below:

Legal fight with Barcelona

Neymar filed a lawsuit against Barcelona and requested around 43 million euros – valued at R$ 264 million – for labor and civil matters. He served on the team between 2013 and 2016, and justified that the amount was not paid because he was transferred to PSG, the team where he still works today.

In July of this year, Barcelona announced, through a note, that it had reached an agreement with Neymar. According to the Catalan club, the agreement was “friendly” for the four lawsuits filed between the parties.

Fight with fans

In April 2019, Neymar punched a Rennes fan after suffering defeat during the French Cup game by the European club. The athlete was penalized with three hook matches.

Scandal with Najila Trindade

Najila Trindade was responsible for involving Neymar in one of his biggest career controversies. He suffered serious accusations from the model after a love affair in Paris, France, on May 15, 2019. She was indicted by the Civil Police of São Paulo for procedural fraud, libelous accusation and extortion. In addition to her, her ex-husband, Estivens Alves, was denounced for procedural fraud and disclosure of erotic content.

Neymar and Najila (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Disclosure)

Homophobia

Tiago Ramos, model and former player, took up a relationship with Nadine Gonçalves, Neymar’s mother. The boy became nationally known after announcing the relationship in April 2020. About two months later, a conversation between the player and his friends showed Bruna Marquezine’s ex swearing at him, referring to the then stepfather as “Pussy”.

Nadine Gonçalves, Neymar and Tiago Ramos (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram)

pandemic party

WHO terror? In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Neymar promoted a New Year’s Eve party that had 500 guests. The athlete gathered the ‘parças’, as well as other beauties, in his mansion located in Mangaratiba, on the Costa Verde of Rio de Janeiro. On the web, Rafaella Santos’ brother received a barrage of criticism.

