Record ‘kicks out’ Inês Brasil from ‘A Fazenda 13’ and reveals new participants

The wait is finally over and the new edition of “The Farm 13” premieres this Tuesday night, 14, under the command of Adriane Galisteu – first woman to take the lead in attraction. Unlike other editions, many participants have already been revealed and in a special program presented by Rodrigo Faro on Monday the 13th announced that the singers MC GUI and James Piquilo will also compete for the R$1.5 million prize. The 23-year-old funkeiro has been involved in several controversies abroad, one of which he was accused of bullying a child at Disney. MC Gui has also had problems with the police when going to a clandestine casino. Meanwhile, the countryman Tiago, Hugo’s duo, became a topic recently for having undergone penile enlargement surgery and for living an affair with singer Tânia Mara.

In the attraction’s premiere program, Record also deceived the public by placing a participation of Ines Brazil, that every year viewers dream of seeing in reality. In a joking tone, Inês even got her longed-for participation in “A Fazenda”, but even before the show premiered, she was “expelled” from the house. Being carried by a security guard, the owner of the hit Undererê showed her talent as an actress: “Am I an intruder? I’m on the ‘Farm’! I will call my fans, I’m not a bad guy. Look, I’m going to say something, the door of God being open, I don’t care.” Outside the gate, she lamented: “I tried, I did everything, but this time I didn’t enter. I’m still going to get into this ‘Farm’ and cause it, whether it’s next year or whenever. I’m not going, but there are many who haven’t entered this year.”

if there is one person who should join the farm, it is ines Brasil, she deserves a lot pic.twitter.com/5kaOvXs3GB — cle & tu (@cleitxu) September 14, 2021

Another new feature this year is the magazine, a sort of “BBB” Glass House, in which the public votes to decide who should enter the game. Four digital influencers will compete for this vacancy, namely: Alisson Jordan, Sthe Matos, Krawk and Mah Tavares. Voting is taking place on TikTok, the attraction’s partner social network. The pedestrians who are already confirmed in “A Fazenda 13”, in addition to MC Gui and Tiago, are: Victor Pecoraro, Mussunzinho, Tati Quebra Barraco, Nego do Borel, Arcrebiano, Mileide Mihaile, Liziane Gutierrez, Dayane Mello, Valentina Francavilla, Gui Araújo, Fernanda Medrado and Marina Ferrari.