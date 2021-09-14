Record takes Geraldo Luís do Balanço Geral and hires TV anchor from Ratinho · TV News

Record defined changes to its morning schedule. The presenter Geraldo Luís will again leave the General Balance Sheet SP just three months after returning to the show in its morning version. In his place, journalist Eleandro Passaia will take over, who until last week was presenter of Tribuna da Massa, from Rede Massa, an affiliate of SBT in Paraná and which belongs to the presenter Ratinho.

According to the TV news, Geraldo will be available for new projects at the broadcaster. Passaia will have his first chance in São Paulo, something that made him change his tenure in Curitiba (PR). The new presenter is expected to debut in October.

The exchange is yet another attempt by Record to improve its data between 6 am and 9 am, when Edir Macedo’s broadcaster frequently loses to Primeira Impacto, from SBT. In time, the Record varies between 2.0 and 3.0 points. Until 2016, the track was one of the few in which Record could easily beat Globo.

On Instagram, Passaia shared with his followers that he is leaving Curitiba: “Bye, Curitiba! The cycle is closed. When the lights in this studio shine again, I won’t be here anymore. I say goodbye to Grupo Massa after eight years, six months and seven intense and happy days. Thank you, Mouse and all my friends at work, for teaching me so much. I am leaving for a new challenge, far from here.”

Geraldo Luís had been in the General Balance Sheet SP Morning since June 2021. It was his return to work after being away for almost a year because he was a member of the Covid-19 risk group. Before the pandemic, he ran the program A Noite É Nossa on Wednesday nights — he was replaced by Luiz Bacci.

Eleandro Passaia was chosen because of the praise for his style and for his performance in the Paraná audience. In command of the Tribuna da Massa, he was deputy leader of the isolated audience and, not infrequently, he reached the leadership.

Wanted by TV news, Record did not respond until the conclusion of this text. If you do, the report will be updated.

The column also sought out Rede Massa, which confirmed the departure of Passaia in a statement: “The Massa Group informs viewers, customers, partners and employees that Eleandro Passaia is no longer part of the cast of Rede Massa/SBT. The Massa Court will continue bringing news with credibility and seriousness daily to the homes of millions of people from Paraná. To Passaia, a professional for whom we have great respect and affection, we wish success in new projects”. TV still analyzes names for the journalist’s place.