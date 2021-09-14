Registration for the Agita Unimed Virtual Challenge is now open

Keeping its tradition of health promotion and sports and leisure practices, Unimed Cascavel created an unprecedented event in the western region of Paraná to encourage people to maintain healthy habits and live better, whether through food, exercise and emotional balance.

Healthy practices and habits – Even in a still complex scenario related to the pandemic and agglomeration of people, the idea of ​​the cooperative is to maintain its tradition of promoting healthy practices and habits, providing society with an event that can be held by anyone, of any age. The idea is for the whole family to participate, challenge themselves and change their habits in pursuit of health.

Date – The Agita Unimed Virtual Challenge will be held from November 5th to 16th, 2021 and registration is now open. At home or anywhere, participants will register and will have 12 days to complete the challenge, in the following modalities: movement, food or balance.

Movement – In the movement modality, the participant can choose to practice running in three options: 3k, 6k or 12k or even accomplish the goal of 10 thousand steps in one day, which can be done running or walking. Another option within this category is to perform 1 continuous hour of any physical activity. This is considered the most democratic modality because the participant can prove their participation, for example, with 1 hour of exercises done at the gym, 1 hour in a football, basketball, beach tennis match, in short, any activity that takes place for 60 minutes without interruption.

food – In the food challenge, it is necessary to prove that you maintained a healthy diet with the consumption of fruits, vegetables and vegetables during the challenge period.

Balance – And for those who are going to take the balance test, the proof will be through activities that show the person in search of emotional balance, such as meditation, yoga, relaxation, among others.

Categories – To register, the participant can choose one of three categories: Unimed Beneficiaries (where customers will have a discount on the registration fee), general public and kids, which is subdivided into ages (2 and 3 years old, 4 and 5 years, 6 and 7 years or 8 to 10 years).

kids – For kids, activities must be supervised by an adult. There will also be three modalities: movement, feeding and balance. In the movement category, the suggestion is to set up a circuit at home, called a “Crazy Functional Circuit” where the “mini participants”, with the help of an adult, must set up a circuit that goes through the entire house, making the child walk, run , throw, crawl, crawl, zig-zag, jump with one foot, walk backwards, sideways, somersault or star. Materials such as: sofa, chairs, table, puff, pillows, rug, ladder, balls, broom/squeegee, buckets, masking tape can be used to demarcate the floor, in short, any loose object or home furniture.

healthy routine – In the food modality, just maintain a healthy eating routine, prioritizing the consumption of fruits and vegetables during the challenge period. In the balance category, the goal is good action, here children must donate toys, books to institutions that serve needy children.

Registrations – Entries can be made from September 13th to October 8th, and the tip is to do it as soon as possible, as the amount available for participation is limited. Once registered, the participant will have 12 days (November 5th to 16th, 2021) to register the activities on the event website.

Validation – Only activities carried out between 00:00 on November 5th and 23:59 on November 16, 2021 will be accepted for validation of participation in the challenge. Activities completed before or after the stipulated deadline will not be accepted for purposes of proving the challenge.

the kit – For all categories, the registered participant will receive at home a kit containing a polyamide t-shirt, a buffer and a magic box that includes a medal. This box is magical because it has a “code” that will be revealed to the participant only after the completion of their challenge, thus giving access to their “reward”, which is the medal.

How to participate – Registration must be made through the website: www.unimedcascavel.coop.br/desafiovirtual.

Confirmation – After confirmation of payment, the participant will receive their Athlete Kit at home. The registration of activities must follow some guidelines, namely: In the ‘movement’ mode, the registration must be via running application, GPS (Garmin, Apple Watch) or photo of the activity performed. In the ‘food’ mode, proof of being a photo of the dish or menu followed during the challenge. In ‘balance’, like the others, the image of the practice performed needs to be sent. For kids, all activities must be registered through photos of the challenge performed.

Validation – It is important to validate the result on the Ticket Agora platform, as described in the regulation, available at www.unimedcascavel.coop.br/desafiovirtual.

Approval – After sending the receipts, just wait for the organization’s approval to receive the secret key of the magic box to release your participation medal.

Values – For Unimed beneficiaries, including Kids, the Participation Kits have a value of R$29.90 plus R$5.00 convenience fee, with validation of the CPF number and Unimed card. For the general public R$39.90 plus R$5.00 convenience fee.

