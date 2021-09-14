Renan wants Lira to have time to decide on impeachment in front of the CPI’s final report | Policy

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Covid’s CPI rapporteur, wants the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to have a deadline to decide on the president’s impeachment request after receiving the commission’s final report. Jair Bolsonaro.

The president of the Chamber is responsible for analyzing impeachment requests and proceeding or filing. Today, there are more than 120 orders in the queue, but Lira hasn’t analyzed any.

Renan’s idea is, together with the CPI’s final report, to present a proposal setting the deadline for Lira to manifest. The CPI report is due in the coming weeks.

Renan’s proposal would be valid in case the CPI’s final report points to a crime of responsibility of Bolsonaro, in which case the Constitution foresees the impeachment of the President of the Republic.

“We need to put in some rules for the Chamber to observe a deadline to decide whether it is for or against the general report of the CPI,” explained Renan.

The rapporteur also said that the rule would also apply if someone filed a request for impeachment based on what was found by the CPI.

“We want to establish the criterion that, in view of the report of a CPI that suggests a crime of responsibility on the part of the president, or someone who files an impeachment process in the Chamber based on what was investigated in the CPI, that the president has a deadline for decide,” continued the senator.

“It is a legislative proposal that the CPI presents”, he added.