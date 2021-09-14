Renato Augusto, Luan, Fagner and Roni undergo treatment at Corinthians; Jo back to CT | corinthians

The Corinthians squad re-appeared at CT Joaquim Grava on Monday morning after arriving from Goiânia, where the team drew 1-1 with Atlético-GO.

Jô, who was absent on the trip to stay with his family due to the death of his father-in-law, was reintegrated into the group. Gil, who served suspension against Atlético-GO, also worked on the field with the players who played for up to 45 minutes in the match.

Corinthians physiotherapists worked with four players:

Midfielder Roni, who suffered trauma to his right knee, started treatment and will undergo re-evaluation. Right-back Fagner, with a contracture in his neck, also recovered.

Midfielders Luan and Renato Augusto, who also defrauded the team due to pain in the adductor muscle, continued the treatment.

In addition to them, Adson, in physical transition after recovering from a left leg injury, participated in internal strengthening work with members of the physical preparation.

Willian, continuing the quarantine, was not in CT.

Coach Sylvinho promoted a job of passing and marking pressure. Finally, the athletes participated in a confrontation on a reduced field. The cast is off on Tuesday and goes back to training on Wednesday. The next appointment is on Sunday, in front of América-MG, at Neo Química Arena.

