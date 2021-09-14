Rio details use of resources after Cedae sale and plans to invest R$1.1 billion to clear Sisreg’s queue | Rio de Janeiro

The RIo City Hall announced, this Monday (13), how it expects to invest the R$ 5.4 billion obtained with Cedae’s concession. The main proposal foresees to zero the Sisreg queue in 18 months, from the beginning of the project in 2022, but still without a fixed date.

According to the City Hall, the priority will be investment areas where the rate of social progression is lower. The announcement was made by the mayor, Eduardo Paes, and the municipal secretary of Finance, Pedro Paulo.

The technicians estimate a generation of nearly 35 thousand jobs, impacting 2.6 million people.

To clear the Sisreg queue, the City Hall intends to make an investment of R$ 1.1 billion. In all, 261,000 people are expected to be impacted.

“The deadline for this, from the beginning of next year, will be 18 months so that we can clear the Sisreg queue,” said Pedro Paulo.

The mayor of Rio also celebrated.

“There are 400,000 people who are unable to solve their health problems due to our incompetence, only ours. So, nothing moves me more than being able to invest that R$1.1 billion and be able to end this queue,” said Paes.

Based on this investment, according to him, the City of Rio would be able to absorb another R$ 200 million per year to keep the Sisreg queue at zero.

Other projects announced