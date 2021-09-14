Rodrigo Varanda says goodbye to Corinthians on social networks after the loan

This Monday morning, Rodrigo Varanda, a young man graduated from Corinthians, was confirmed on loan to São Bernardo. The player has already been officially introduced on the new club’s social networks and said goodbye to Timão.

“Today is the day of a goodbye, here I grew up and had the great opportunity to defend this giant Corinthians. I go out for new challenges, but I will always take with me the affection and respect for the faithful, and for everyone who helped me within the club: employees, colleagues, management and technical team”, wrote the athlete in a post on Instagram – see the full publication below.

The 18-year-old will be loaned free of charge until the end of the 2022 São Paulo Championship, according to information released by TNT Sports, confirmed by My Timon. The attacker’s contract was renewed in August, and is valid until January 31, 2024.

“Very motivated by this opportunity. I appreciate the interest of São Bernardo and Corinthians. I will work hard to help the club with my football and collaborate with Tigre to pursue the goals,” stated Varanda in a post from the club.

The last match played by the player in the professional team was on April 25, against Santos, by Paulistão. Coming straight from the Under-20 category, Rodrigo has never played under coach Sylvinho.

Check out the publication by Rodrigo Varanda and São Bernardo

Reproduction/Instagram

Reproduction/Instagram

See more at: Rodrigo Varanda and Borrowed Players.