Roni has a confirmed knee injury; Extent and type of treatment will still be known.

After leaving the field early in Sunday’s match, defensive midfielder Roni performed the first tests on his right knee and the news is not good: a ligament injury was found at the site. Corinthians’ medical department will still have to wait for the next few days to define the extent of the problem and the type of treatment.

The first step is to wait for the reduction of edema in the region. Next, Corinthians doctors will define whether the treatment will be conservative (with physiotherapy and medications) or surgical.

Only with all these situations defined will it be possible to get an idea of ​​the recovery period needed for Roni which, in turn, will continue under treatment at CT Joaquim Grava.

The trauma to Roni’s right knee was suffered during the match against Atlético, in Goiânia. The midfielder, who started with Corinthians, was on the field for 70 minutes when he needed to be replaced – Vitinho took his place.

TV caught Roni’s concern still on the bench at Atlético-GO stadium Playback/TV

