Rooster increases chances of being Brazilian champion, but sees Flamengo approaching

With the 2-0 victory over Fortaleza on Sunday (12), at Arena Castelão, Atlético accumulated 12 unbeaten games in the Brazilian Championship. The good campaign leaves the team in the lead with seven points ahead of the vice-president, Palmeiras. After the triumph, Galo increased the chances of lifting the cup, according to the Mathematics Department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), but see Flamengo closer

According to the university’s survey, Atlético have a 65.7% chance of being Brazilian champion this season. Flamengo, which beat Palmeiras by 3-1 on Sunday (12), had a 22.2% chance. With the defeat, the team from São Paulo decreased its probability to 6.9%. Red Bull Bragantino and Fortaleza have 1.9% each, also according to UFMG.

Even being in third place with 34 points, Rubro-negro is the second favorite for the title, as they have two games less than Galo and Palmeiras. In the next round, Atlético face Sport, Flamengo face Grêmio and Palmeiras face Chapecoense. Atlético have the chance to open up an advantage over their rivals and, mainly, not let the Rio team touch.

