Royal Enfield Himalayan 2022 brings GPS and part of R$ 20,390

Indian adventurer Royal Enfield Himalayan 2022 is now available on the domestic market and starts at R$ 20,390. The price increase takes some of its shine, after all, it had the same price as the Honda XRE 300.

Although they are not direct competitors, in the case of the Indian, the price was very competitive due to the characteristics of the motorcycle, which now comes with the Tripper system, a native GPS navigator based on Google Maps.

At Himalayan 2022, the rider pairs the smartphone with the bike via Bluetooth via the Royal Enfield app. On the mobile device, just add the destination in the browser and the system sends the data to the trail, which reproduces it on a panel screen, indicating by arrows and distance the direction to be followed.

Also new for the Royal Enfield Himalayan 2022 is the upgraded luggage compartment with a capacity of seven kilos, as well as a new darkened windshield.

Quite different from the purist monochromaticism of when it arrived (it only had solid white and black colors), now it has several custom shades.

The Himalayan 2022 comes in the new Pine Green, New Granite Black and Mirage Silver colors, while maintaining the previous Rock Red, Lake Blue and Gravel Grey. In each of them, there is different customization, with the first using camouflage.

In fact, this painting comes with some extra items, such as the crankcase and engine protector, hand protector and back bags for R$ 25,389, that is, an addition of R$ 4,999. Separately, the set of bags costs around R$4,000.

With no mechanical changes, Royal Enfield Himalayan 2022 follows with its 4-stroke single-cylinder engine, air cooler with oil cooler, as well as electronic injection.

With 411 cm³, the propeller delivers 24.5 horsepower and 3.2 kgfm. The gearbox has five gears and it comes with two-wheel disc brakes with ABS system.

Designed for long trips, Himalayan is one of Royal Enfield’s recent projects and its Tripper system arrived in Brazil aboard the recently launched Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 2022 – Photo Gallery