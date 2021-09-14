Royal Enfield Himalayan changes to 2022, but goes from R$20,000

Royal Enfield Himalayan arrived in Brazil in early 2019. It was one of the first steps in the renewal of the brand’s products here and was followed by the duo 650 Interceptor and Continental GT, the company’s first twin cylinders here. More recently, Royal launched Meteor 350 in our market.

Now with the brand’s catalog updated, it was the turn of Himalayan to receive its first major update, which is already appearing on the brand’s national website as the 2022 line. Basically, the bike is now the line with the Indian 2021 Himalayan, which was presented at the beginning of the year.

There, the brand made some mechanical updates to stay abreast of the new Indian emission rules and, therefore, the Brazilian Himalayan 2022 will get a small catalyst right on the exhaust outlet. Royal Enfield also took the opportunity to make minor visual changes to the bike, especially in the frame on the sides of the tank. Now, the pieces are more simplified and promise not to hit the knees of taller riders.

There was the addition of important equipment to the 2022 line of the bike. As seen in Meteor 350 and India’s Himalayan 2021, the adventurer received the Tripper as a series. This is a small screen on the side of the instrument panel that displays step-by-step GPS navigation information. It connects to the cell phone via Bluetooth and uses a Royal Enfield app which, in turn, uses Google Maps as a basis.

Another change in Himalayan 2022 was changing the available color palette. The highlight is Pine Green, a matte green paint that brings camouflage elements and green side frames as well. Plus, there’s the addition of New Granite Black (mixing matte and glossy black) and Mirage Silver (matte silver with black detailing). Granite Black (black), Rock Red (black and red) and Lake Blue (white and blue) remained.

No further mechanical changes were made to the standard equipment. The bike continues to be offered with a 411 cm³ single-cylinder engine with air cooling aided by an oil radiator and powered by electronic injection. It also delivers 24.5 hp of power and 3.2 kgfm of torque, being linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The price of Himalayan 2022 in Brazil now starts at R$ 20,390. Remember that the motorcycle was launched here in 2019 for R$ 18,990.