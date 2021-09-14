Salvador Bahia Airport gains new Azul destinations in the summer season

Salvador Airport – Image: Google Earth





Azul Linhas Aéreas will increase the offer of flights from Salvador Bahia Airport, adding three new destinations this high season: Montes Claros, in Minas Gerais; Porto Velho, capital of Rondônia, and São José do Rio Preto, a municipality in the interior of São Paulo.

In addition to the new destinations, there will also be departures from the capital of Bahia to Porto Alegre, capital of Rio Grande do Sul; Cuiabá, the capital of Mato Grosso; Uberlândia, in Minas; Goiânia, capital of the state of Goiás, and after three years, Azul will take off again from Salvador to Foz do Iguaçu, in Paraná. Operations will begin on December 17 this year and tickets are already on sale.

“Salvador is one of the main destinations in the country, contributing to the resumption of tourism and the national air network. As the partner of 250 airlines around the world, VINCI Airports is committed to making the most of the recovery ahead. Proof of this is that, in July, we reached a peak of 76% in travel recovery compared to the same period in 2019, above the national average, which was 70%”, highlights Marcus Campos, Air Marketing and Promotion manager for Salvador Bahia Airport, a company of the VINCI Airports group.





Departures to Montes Claros will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, departing from Salvador at 1:15 pm and from Minas Gerais at 10:25 am.

Trips to Porto Velho will take place on Saturdays, departing from Salvador at 10:20 pm and from the municipality of Rondônia at 10:20 pm.

To São José do Rio Preto, departures will also be on Saturdays, departing from the capital of Bahia at 2:40 am and from São Paulo at 12:25 pm.

As for Foz do Iguaçu, flights leave Salvador on Tuesdays and Fridays, at 1 am. On the same day, they depart the city of Paraná bound for Salvador at 1:45 pm.

To Porto Alegre, trips will be on Sundays, leaving Salvador at 2:50 am and from POA at 7:00 am.

To Cuiabá, the trips will take place from Monday to Saturday, departing the capital of Bahia at 9:45 pm and leaving Mato Grosso at 5:00 pm.

There will be flights departing from Salvador to Uberlândia on Saturdays, at 7:20 pm, and in the opposite direction on Sundays, at 7:45 am.

Departures to Goiânia will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with departure from the capital of Bahia at 2:45 am and departure from the capital of Goiânia on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Mondays at 23:55.





Azul’s weekly schedule from December:

– Montes Claros: 3 weekly flights (Tue / Thu / Sat)

– Foz do Iguaçu: 2 weekly flights (Tues/Fri)

– Porto Alegre: 1 weekly flight (Sun)

– Cuiabá: 6 weekly flights (Mon to Sat)

– Porto Velho: 1 weekly flight (Sat)

– São José do Rio Preto: 1 weekly flight (Sat)

– Uberlândia: 1 weekly flight (Sat)

– Goiânia: 4 weekly flights (Mon, Wed, Fri and Sun)

