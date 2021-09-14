Salvador launches vaccination passport application

Salvador will launch an application that shows the person’s vaccination status, called the “vaccination passport”. “It will allow citizens to more easily prove in which state their vaccination process is”, explained Mayor Bruno Reis. “For those who already have the registration, just login. Those who don’t, need to create an account”. There will be apps for Android and iOS from the Digital Vaccination Card (CVD, in addition to website.

The portal will show which vaccine was taken and on what dates. It will be displayed if the person is partially vaccinated, partially vaccinated with a second dose overdue, fully vaccinated or without application record.

Bruno says that there is a negotiation for the application to be accepted in replacement of forms for entry in other countries that allow entry for Brazilians. “We are maintaining agreements with embassies, including for proof of vaccination for international travel,” said Bruno.

The document has a QR Code, in addition to an alphanumeric code. The card can be printed and presented in establishments and public spaces where the presentation of the voucher is mandatory.

The verification of the document can be done via camera of a mobile device, cell phone or tablet or through the link cvd.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br/vacina/ValidarCarteiraVacinacaoDigital.aspx, where the code for validation of the CDV must be inserted.

Yesterday, Governor Rui Costa stated that the passport will be required in the state for access to public places as soon as Bahia achieves good coverage of the second dose.

Login

When accessing the website to obtain the CVD, it is necessary to login with the same credential as the Vida + Citizen Application or create a new account. The procedure in the latter case is done quickly. Citizens only need to confirm personal data such as mother’s name, year of birth, city of birth and CPF digits.

The user who forgets the registered password can request it on the CVD website, by clicking on the “Forgot password” option and filling in the fields SUS Card / CPF and e-mail. The citizen will receive a temporary password in the email that appears in the SUS Card registration.

If the citizen does not have an e-mail registered, he will be able to access the re-registration site and add a valid email address or update the registration in person at a Basic Health Unit.

Vaccination in Salvador

The mayor also spoke about the immunization situation in Salvador. “We have 80,000 people over 18 years old and 30,000 between 16 and 17 years old who did not take the first dose,” he lamented.

He said the second doses of Oxford and Pfizer are being brought forward by about a month. There are 120 thousand people with delays in the second dose.

“It is an expressive number. We are doing campaigns to help in this mobilization, we have the press and the state government as well. It is essential that these people come back for the second dose”, asked Bruno. “Yesterday we reached 52% of the second dose and 96% of the first dose (of the population able to vaccinate)”.

Covid ICU occupancy in the city is at 25%. Yesterday there was no record of deaths from the disease in the capital. “The numbers are falling, there are about 20 days that the UPAs wake up without patients awaiting regulation”, he celebrated. “But countries or cities where people have not completed the vaccination are in a complicated situation. We don’t want that here. The vaccines are there, our teams are working. The sooner we complete the vaccination cycle, the better,” he added.

Bruno guarantees that Salvador is not at risk at the moment of suffering from a lack of Oxford vaccine for a second dose, as happened in São Paulo and Rio – where Pfizer doses were used, in heterogeneous vaccination. The objective here continues to be to go down by age to 12-year-olds, keeping in parallel the vaccination boost for seniors over 70 years old. If this is not possible at some point, priority will be given to the elderly. The city is saving and administering the doses to avoid missing the second dose.