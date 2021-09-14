Samsung launches Android 12 beta and One UI 4 for Galaxy S21

Also on Monday night (13), Samsung released the first beta of Android 12 and One UI 4 for the Galaxy S21. With the opening of the program, line device owners can subscribe and install the update. Among the news, highlights the brand, are new and better personalization and privacy features.

One UI 4 beta, Samsung’s proprietary interface, is based on Android 12 and can be downloaded on Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra models. Google’s new operating system has no official release date yet, although it’s estimated to take place in early October.

New One UI 4 beta and widgets area.

To install, users of eligible devices “in selected markets” must register for the program through the Samsung Members app. The company, on the other hand, says that participants will be able to see the news up close before everyone else, and encourages the sending of feedback on usage.

New interface and security

With One UI 4, Samsung cites a “unified mobile experience for Galaxy smartphones”. This means, according to the company, that the interface includes “simplified and dynamic interactions”, as well as “a clean and elegant design”. The update also promises “comprehensive” customization features, but Google’s Material You design language is not cited.

One UI 4 camera or microphone usage indicator.

Another new thing that should land with the One UI 4 is focused on privacy and protection controls. This includes indicators that the camera and microphone are in use by some app, better control over permissions (with a seven-day history), and more.