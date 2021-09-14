Samsung launches Odissey G3 gamer monitor in Brazil in 24″ and 27″ versions

New model joins Odyssey G9, G7 and G5 monitors

THE Samsung launched one more gamer monitor in its product portfolio for that market. The new Odyssey G3 monitor joins the other models in the line, G5, G7 and G9, to give one more option high end for those looking for a quality product.

O Odyssey G3 carries some of the key technologies required to be competitive in the gamer segment. O monitor It counts 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate. Its resolution is 1920 x 1080. Odyssey G3 has a minimum brightness of 200 nits. Your energy consumption, according to the website of Samsung, is 35 W.

Allied to this, the model G3 has support for AMD Freesync Premium, which prevents tears and reduces vibration caused by any misalignments between the screen refresh rate and content frame rate.



Source: Disclosure/Samsung

Regarding the design and finishing, the Odyssey G3 is found in 24-inch and 27-inch sizes. It is only sold in black, in addition to being ergonomic, which means that it can be used vertically, adjusted horizontally and even as a second screen. It has an entrance HDMI 2.0, one entrance DisplayPort 1.2 and a VGA input. There is also a connector for headset



O monitor it also features Eye Saver Mode technology, which minimizes blue light emission to keep the user’s eyes relaxed and comfortable while playing for many hours. Flicker Free technology continually removes annoying and tiresome flickering from the screen so the player can spend longer playing games without distractions or eyestrain.

O Odyssey G3 monitor is already for sale on the website of Samsung for 2,194.50 reais.

