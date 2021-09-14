Samsung works on technology to reduce edges of its top-of-the-line, says leak

Samsung is said to be developing new technology to further reduce the edge of its high-end devices. At least, that’s what indicates a new leak coming directly from South Korea. According to the information, the novelty would have the name of BRS, an acronym in English for “structure of edge reduction”. It would bring a thinner frame than the bottom part present on the Galaxy S21 Plus – which is the smallest of the brand so far.

In addition, the technology is expected to be applied in some portions of the future tablet Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. After the debut in this model, it tends to also arrive in smartphones that need a larger display aspect. The expectation to be applied to cell phones is for models launched at the end of 2022 until the beginning of 2023. In other words, for the next 12 months, we will still not see BRS present in a device of this type – only in the next tablet, possibly.