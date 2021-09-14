Santos goes to CBF for Andreas Pereira, Flamengo, not fulfilling forty – 13/09/2021

President Andres Rueda said this night (13), in a meeting of the Deliberative Council by videoconference, that Santos will go to CBF because Andreas Pereira has acted, in Vila Belmiro, on August 28, without fulfilling the 14 days of isolation.

The athlete arrived from England and passed the inspection by Anvisa, who took a stand and suggested punishment to the player. He even scored one of the goals in the match in which Flamengo thrashed Santos 4-0. However, the player had arrived in Brazil on the 20th of the same month and, therefore, should still be in quarantine.

“Due to the morality of football, we filed a request with the CBF attorney’s office to point out this irregularity that actually happened. We will do it regardless of the result, but in a previous analysis we knew that the game would not be annulled or we would receive the points. It’s kind of a position the legal consensus,” said President Andres Rueda.

“I consulted other clubs that went through this situation, such as Fluminense and Grêmio. But regardless of the points, it is Santos’ obligation to register dissatisfaction about what happened. And it is being done. No later than tomorrow, we will file this complaint with the CBF,” he added.

During the meeting, the director also commented on the status of the project for the new Arena do Santos. Rueda cited the reasons that delayed the vote in the Council, which is now scheduled for November.

“The commercial part has advanced a lot. At the same time, we carry out preliminary procedures with the city hall. We imagined bringing it to the Council in September, but it took a little longer due to the increase in civil construction, with steel, cement, etc. We are adjusting the value of the project to the conditions of the arena. In October it should end and November come to the Council. It is moving forward. Not as imagined, but relatively well,” he concluded.