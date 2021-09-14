Santos will file a complaint at CBF after Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, plays without quarantine | saints

Santos will file a complaint this Tuesday with the CBF because of the situation involving midfielder Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo.

The player took the field in Santos’ 4-0 defeat by Flamengo on August 28, less than 14 days after arriving in Brazil from England.

According to Anvisa’s rules, Andreas Pereira, who arrived in Rio de Janeiro on the 20th, would have to be quarantined for two weeks because of the new coronavirus pandemic. In theory, the striker could not have faced Santos on the 28th.

For this reason, Peixe goes to the CBF to file a complaint, even though he understands that, for sporting purposes, it will have no effect.

– For the morality of football, we filed a request with the CBF attorney’s office to point out this irregularity that actually happened. We will do it regardless of the result, but in a previous analysis we knew that the game would not be canceled or we would receive the points. It’s kind of a unanimous legal position.

– I consulted other clubs that experienced this situation, such as Fluminense and Grêmio. But regardless of the points, it is Santos’ obligation to register dissatisfaction about what happened. And it’s being done. No later than tomorrow we will file this complaint with the CBF – said Andres Rueda, president of Santos, this Monday.

Willian, from Corinthians, lived a situation similar to that of Andreas Pereira, but was prevented from taking the field before the match against Atlético-GO. The attacker was warned by Anvisa and removed from the list of related.

Andreas Pereira, on the other hand, may be the target of civil and criminal proceedings, in addition to a sanitary administrative proceeding with the possibility of a fine that starts at R$2,000.

Check out the full note released by Anvisa this Saturday:

“Player Willian Borges da Silva, from the Corinthians team, who entered Brazil through the United Kingdom in the last 14 days before his arrival, is in a quarantine period, as provided for by Interministerial Ordinance No. 655/2021.

There is information that the athlete will play tomorrow, Sunday (12/09), in Goiânia, at the Antônio Accioly stadium, against Atlético Goianiense, not complying with Brazilian sanitary rules.

In view of the information contained in the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV) of the aforementioned player about his passage through the United Kingdom, Anvisa issued, at Guarulhos airport, the Traveller’s Health Control Term – TCSV on 09/01, informing about the mandatory quarantine for 14 days. The traveler became aware and signed the TCSV, pledging to comply with the health regulations in force in the country.

Following the procedure already established for cases of Brazilian travelers coming from areas under temporary restriction, the coordination of Anvisa in Guarulhos sent on the same date to the Epidemiological Surveillance duty in São Paulo and to the Notify Network of the Ministry of Health the information about the player, to its monitoring and active surveillance.

On 06/09 and 08/09, Anvisa reiterated the information, requesting feedback on the measures taken. The Agency also communicated to the Center for Strategic Information on National and Local Health Surveillance, to accompany the traveler.

However, considering that recent unofficial news reached Anvisa realizing that the player has been circulating in training and will participate in the game this Sunday in another state of the Federation, Anvisa immediately notified the CIEVS to take the necessary actions with the Sanitary Surveillance of the State or Municipality to comply with sanitary measures, in order to prevent the player from failing to comply with the quarantine period.

This Saturday (11/09), Anvisa issued an official letter to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and to Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, warning that the player signed the TCSV with Anvisa and is prohibited from participating in activities such as training and soccer matches , and must comply with self-isolation, under penalty of civil, administrative and criminal liability.

The Sanitary Surveillance of the Municipality of Goiânia was also activated and has already located the hotel where the Corinthians team is located so that it can act.

Finally, it should be clarified that, in the case of the game in Brazil, Anvisa called the Federal Police because there was a breach of immigration rule practiced by foreigners when entering Brazil. In the case of player William, it is a Brazilian who entered Brazil regularly and who had to comply with sanitary measures at the destination, according to Ordinance No. 655/21.

Anvisa considers the situation as a serious health risk and expects action by the local health authorities, so that they adopt the necessary inspection measures, determining the immediate quarantine of the player. It is noteworthy that, as a Brazilian citizen, the action for the observance and monitoring of isolation must be carried out by the local health authority (state or municipal secretariat), including the activation of police authorities, if necessary.

UNDERSTAND THE SITUATION OF THE PLAYER ANDREAS PEREIRA

In the case of the player Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, Anvisa was informed by the press that the athlete was selected and played in Santos, on 28/08.

In this case, the player entered Brazil on 08/20 and also filled out the TCSV, with the commitment to comply with the sanitary measures provided for in Ordinance 655/21, including the mandatory 14-day quarantine, having passed through the United Kingdom in the last 14 days before entering Brazil.