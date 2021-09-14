Santos x Athletico-PR: where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration – 09/13/2021

Santos and Athletico-PR face off tomorrow (13), at 21:30 (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The visitors won 1-0 at Arena da Baixada and gain the advantage of a draw to advance to the semis, but they are in a situation similar to that of Peixe.

In addition to not winning for five games, Hurricane doesn’t have António Oliveira, who handed over the position last Thursday (9). Paulo Autuori assumes the command provisionally. Meanwhile, Fábio Carille, introduced last week, adapts to Santos, but sees the team not winning for six matches.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on Premiere and SportTV. UOL Scoreboard will follow everything in real time.

lineups

SAINTS: João Paulo, Pará, Balieiro, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonathan; Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez and Gabriel Pirani; Marinho, Lucas Braga and Raniel. Technician: Fabio Carille. The team was initially informed by Gazeta Esportiva and confirmed by UOL.

ATHLETICO-PR: Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Richard, Christian, Erick (Fernando Canesin); David Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer. Technician: Paulo Autuori.

Embezzlement

SAINTS: Danilo Boza, Moraes and Camacho (Already played in the competition for their former clubs), Velázquez and Baptistão (they were not registered in time), Kaiky (grade 2 injury), Luiz Felipe (hamstring problems), Robson Reis (sprained ankle ), John and Kevin Malthus (recovering from knee surgery) Sandry and Jobson (physical reconditioning) and Madson, still recovering from joint pain.

ATHLETICO-PR: Jader (ankle sprain), Bisolli (cannot play for the Copa do Brasil), Matheus Babi (recovering from knee injury)

Arbitration

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and Jose Eduardo Calza (both from RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)