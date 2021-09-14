São Paulo tries to pay R$16 million in debt with Dani Alves in four years

Tricolor São Paulo negotiates debt with the 38-year-old right-back and seeks payment in installments. Termination will only come out after agreement between the parties

São Paulo is negotiating the contract termination of Daniel Alves. To break the agreement with the right back, the club has to pay a debt that is currently valued at R$16 million. The idea is to split the amount in four years, as determined by goal.

The Tricolor São Paulo announced, last Friday (10), that the 38-year-old player was removed after being absent from training under the allegation that there is a high amount in arrears to receive from the club. The board recognizes the debt and negotiates an installment plan so as not to encumber the coffers.

The intention of the finance department is to pay the debt in smooth installments over 48 months, until the end of 2025. The player’s staff talks with São Paulo’s legal representatives in order to reach an agreement. There is still no consensus on how to pay the debt.

Daniel Alves cost the coffers of São Paulo R$ 25.3 million per year. The veteran arrived at the club in August 2019 as one of the main signings in the management of Carlos Auguto Barros e Silva, Leco. The intention of the board at the time was to pay the athlete’s salaries through partnerships. However, there was never an agreement for sponsors to pay at least part of what he should receive during his time at Morumbi.

The right-back still has a contract with São Paulo until December 2022 and negotiates the termination to decide his future. He entered the sights of Flamengo and Palmeiras, but did not even open negotiations with the clubs. His desire is initially to have his relationship terminated with the São Paulo Tricolor, and then to arrange for his transfer.

Dani Alves played only six games for the current edition of the Campeonato Brasileiro. He therefore can defend other teams in the competition. The deadline for registering athletes in the country is September 24th. During his time at Morumbi, the veteran won only one title: the 2021 Paulistão.