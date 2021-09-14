Sebastião Salgado wins the Imperial Prize of Japan, considered Nobel of the arts – 14/09/2021 – Illustrated

World-renowned for his intense black and white images, photographer Sebastião Salgado is one of the winners of the 32nd edition of the Japanese Imperial Prize, considered the Nobel Prize for the arts.

The list of recipients was announced this Tuesday (14), in Paris.

Born in Aimorés (MG) and living in France, Salgado, at the age of 77, was highlighted in the painting category. His images portray the state of the poorest and the degradation of the environment with great aesthetic sense.

His latest project, “Amazônia”, resulted from an exploration of the Amazonian ecosystem and the lives of its indigenous peoples that lasted seven years.

Created in 1988 by the Japan Art Association and officially called the Praemium Imperiale, the Japanese Imperial Prize awards 15 million yen (approximately 115,000 euros) to each of the laureates.

The only other Brazilians to receive the honor were architects Paulo Mendes da Rocha, in 2016, and Oscar Niemeyer, in 2004.

Traditionally, the awards ceremony takes place in Tokyo and is performed by Prince Hitachi, younger brother of Emperor Akihito. Due to the pandemic, the event will not be held in person this year.

This edition also received trophies from the American sculptor James Turrell, who uses space and light as a means of expression; Australian architect Glenn Murcutt, known for his modernist homes integrated into the rural environment and a Pritzker winner in 2002; and cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who has won 18 Grammy Awards in his career.